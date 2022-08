Secrecy of elementary matters of executive government fundamentally corrodes responsible government

To be able to disentangle the disarray that surrounds the matter of the former prime minister’s ministerial appointments, it is probably best to begin at the beginning. That is to say, with the constitution.

The appointment of ministers is dealt with primarily in section 64 of the constitution. This provides that “the governor-general may appoint officers to administer such departments of state of the Commonwealth as the governor-general in Council may establish. Such officers shall hold office during the pleasure of the governor-general. They shall be members of the Federal Executive Council and shall be the Queen’s Ministers of State for the Commonwealth.”

What is clear from this provision is that no member of parliament may be appointed as a minister unless in the first place they are sworn into office by the governor-general upon the advice of the prime minister. At the beginning of the present controversy, it was unclear whether this procedure was followed. But soon after, the governor-general confirmed he was constitutionally responsible for and involved in the appointment of ministers in the Morrison government and thereby affirmed that Mr Morrison himself had been appointed properly as a minister responsible for a succession of departments of state separate from his own.