Home Affairs secretary did not know about Morrison’s appointment

As more information comes to light over former prime minister Scott Morrison’s secret appointment to five ministries, more public servants have come forward to state they were unaware.

As reported by the ABC, Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo was not aware Morrison had made himself minister for Home Affairs, nor was ASIO director-general Mike Burgess.

The appointment to the Home Affairs portfolio has been met with specific criticism because of the decision to publicise information on election day about the interception of asylum seeker boats.

Morrison himself made the announcement about the interception minutes before a media release was published on the Australian Border Force’s website.

In a report on the incident, Pezzullo had said the decision to make the information public lay with the minister at the time. When that report was published, the minister of home affairs was understood to be Karen Andrews.

With the news about the secret portfolios breaking, Andrews has called for Morrison to resign.

Meanwhile, Morrison posted a lengthy statement on his Facebook page to explain his actions.

On the Home Affairs appointment, Morrison said that was added along with Treasury in May 2021.

“In hindsight these arrangements were unnecessary and until seeking advice from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet today, I had not recollected these arrangements having been put in place.

“There was a lot going on at the time,” Morrison said.

The former prime minister also apologised to his colleagues for any offence caused.

Another former prime minister Tony Abbott spoke about the incident during an event on foreign policy at UK-based think tank Henry Jackson Society, saying he was “reluctant to condemn” Morrison’s actions during a pandemic, as well as not knowing anything more than what’s in the media.

“Certainly it does seem unusual. It does seem unorthodox and it does seem strange that at least some of the ministers didn’t know about it,” Abbott commented.

On the governor-general’s actions, Abbott added he has “every confidence” David Hurley acted in a manner that was “legally appropriate”.

In a press conference yesterday, prime minister Anthony Albanese said some officials at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet knew.

The prime minister said former DPM&C secretary Phil Gaetjens was unaware.

Albanese made it clear he felt the onus to make the arrangements public did not lay with public servants, but on the ministers responsible.

