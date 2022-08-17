Uplifting and delivering national ICT capability a priority

For many years I’ve been calling on Australia’s private and public sectors to work together to uplift our national cybersecurity posture. Despite concerted efforts on both sides, with the Albanese government appointment of a minister for cybersecurity, and 84% of local companies increasing their cyber spend – the contest to secure Australia’s national Information and Communications Technology (ICT) capability still looks like a losing fight.

Nationally, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission recently found scams cost the Australian economy $2 billion over the previous financial year. This happened as everyday Australians contended with increased inflation and residual economic fallout following the pandemic.

This is supported by findings from Macquarie Government, an Australian business that defends 42% of commonwealth government agencies in cyberspace, which has noted a 50-fold increase in malicious cyber activity since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The threat has never been more apparent. If Australia doesn’t quickly adopt a more robust cybersecurity posture, we risk compromising our most prized assets and national prosperity.

The Albanese government has indicated plans to shore up Australia’s economic self-reliance as a measure to improve our national resilience. It’s crucial that a buy local-first approach to our ICT capabilities is adopted.

Onshore storage and management of data will not only secure Australia’s place in the thriving digital economy, but will alleviate concerns around who has access to, and control over, our most sensitive information.

Although some vocal naysayers — including Australian tech bodies— have discredited this as a weakening of strategic ties at a time when we need our allies most, this simply isn’t the case.

Investment in national ICT capability doesn’t mean becoming completely independent of foreign technology capability. Backing ourselves is not an anti-globalisation pushback or retreat into isolation.

Rather, it’s a strategic endeavour to ensure our national resilience. If our government, military and private sector work together and invest locally, Australia will reap the benefits of ensuring we have a vibrant and innovative technology sector, ensuring our cybersecurity now and into the future.

Where national capabilities have been insufficient to deploy on a large enough scale, we have turned to our allies. This is true for the fight against physical threats as well as cyber threats. Australia has valued the use of foreign technology that has aided both our defence and diplomatic goals, supporting our allies and being supported by them in return.

It’s unworkable and unreasonable to contemplate replacing every piece of foreign-built technology with an Australian alternative. After all, we all want the best available technology in the hands of Australians. However, where there are Australian solutions that can meet our national security requirements, these should be prioritised, particularly in the context of national resilience.

A new threat landscape

The national security landscape has changed dramatically in recent years. Threat actors continue to adapt and change the ways in which they are operating.

Advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation have facilitated a speed and scale of nefarious cyber activity that was previously considered unimaginable. Our defences need to be stronger and better coordinated than ever if we are to respond effectively.

This pace of change and the new centrality of digital platforms in our defence and national security capability mix mean that cyber defences need to be stronger, more agile and more dependable.

Procuring critical security capabilities from foreign-owned or controlled companies effectively outsources our national cyber security capability. For instance, when a cloud provider can’t, or won’t, answer where Australian data pertaining to national security is stored, this raises questions over who owns or has access to this information.

If a capability or solution is beholden to another country, the inherent risks are obvious — especially if global tensions continue to escalate.

Over-reliance on old partners

Government procurement has been allowed to become a process of habit. Where we have an existing partner available the risk is logically low. It’s a cliché that no one in the Australian Public Service ever got fired for hiring a company, irrespective of its performance.

The conversation may be turning, with recent media reports suggesting that Microsoft appears ready to walk away from at least some of its work with the Australian government, with its recent decision to pull away from non-US classified private cloud services.

Let’s also not forget when Facebook showed where its loyalties lay when it blocked news sites in Australia in March last year. The US is a great friend to Australia and long may that be the case. However, Facebook’s actions demonstrate that big US tech companies might not always be such a reliable friend.

True national resilience requires the use of technology developed in Australia, by Australians, with decisions regarding the application of this technology being made here.

Way back in January 2021, shortly after being sworn in, US president Biden issued an executive order to ‘buy American’. When will Australia decisively choose to follow the same path?

Australians are getting smarter, with entrepreneurs bringing new technologies to the market every day. We already have world-class capabilities, and it can no longer be assumed that there are better options from international vendors.

While we have responsibilities to our international community, our greatest responsibility is to Australian interests. More than just shoring up our national resilience, this path of investment into, and reliance on, local capability will have a cascading knock-on effect for our economy and our nation. In particular, it will lead to increased investment into local technology and infrastructure, and create high-skill jobs and training pathways where we need them now.

The security of our nation depends on recognition of where our priorities lie.

