OECD meeting puts professionalisation of government comms on table

A consultant who cut his teeth in journalism in the ABC’s press gallery bureau is headed to France for an OECD working party on open government to discuss all things government communications.

David Pembroke arrived in Canberra in the early 90s to work in the parliamentary press gallery, and he went on to found his consultancy named contentgroup in 1997.

Contentgroup has worked with federal government departments and territory agencies on various communication strategies.

More recently, Pembroke has been executing a change-management campaign for the ACT government to roll out a new digital health system, as well as some internal communications projects for Defence.

“We just finished a bit of work for the Clean Energy Regulator, all about standing up their visual identity, all of the branding and that sort of work,” Pembroke said of his company offering, which also includes digital services, content creation and stakeholder engagement.

The communications expert and former journalist plans to fly to Paris for a meeting of the Experts Group on Public Communication (EGPC) next month.

He said he was excited one of the leading economic think-tanks in the world was turning its mind to professionalising and strengthening public sector communications.

“[The focus] throws this massive spotlight on the area ad now we can start to hopefully build to a better capability,” Pembroke said.

“The end game is that government is better able to explain what it’s doing to citizens and stakeholders, and uses all the latest technology and techniques to get that message across.”

Pembroke said research published by the OCED last year highlighted the global need for more strategic thinking in public sector communications. He added the network was interested in developing ways to embed a more strategic capability for government communications teams in-house.

“The comms profession needs to be developed, and certainly needs to be developed inside the public sector. It’s certainly one of the things that the OECD is looking at — how do you teach people to be more strategic?”, Pembroke said.

“OECD research found if there’s not enough strategic rigour to government communication, there is a lot of activity. But if you don’t do the planning, you cannot measure whether or not you’re achieving your objective.”

Pembroke went on to suggest a framework be developed to embed an effective communications strategy in government messaging. This should involve forming a clear understanding of the message’s objective, who the intended audience was, and using data and planning processes to better understand the needs and interests of the audience.

“A proper strategic planning process doesn’t have to take weeks or days or months. You can do it pretty quickly if you have a framework in your mind and be able to plan it out,” he said.

