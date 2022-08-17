Morrison’s actions put governance capacity at risk

The intrigue surrounding former prime minister Scott Morrison’s collection of ministries has intensified over the past 24 hours after the revelation he had told journalists he took on the additional portfolios but had not told most of the ministers affected.

Only two ministers out of the five were made aware of Morison’s decision to share their ministerial responsibilities. Former Health minister Greg Hunt knew from the outset and the former resources minister, Keith Pitt, found out when Morrison decided to kill off a gas project.

The others who knew nothing were former Home Affairs minister Karen Andrews, former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, and former Finance minister Matthias Cormann. Morrison swore himself into those portfolios without their knowledge.

Morrison took to Facebook on Tuesday to apologise to his colleagues for not informing them but that is not necessarily music to Andrews’ ears. Andrews wants him gone from the parliament. Media reports suggest she may not be alone in holding that view, but Morrison told a lengthy press conference that he was only aware of one member of the coalition party room calling on him to resign.

Morrison defended his taking on the additional roles as a safeguard measure in pandemic times and not telling the ministers involved because he wanted them to continue doing their jobs without the knowledge that he had put himself into their sandpits. He said he had the capacity to play alongside them if required.

There is a flaw in Morrison’s argument. Any reasonable person understands that contingency plans are sensible from a risk-management perspective. Only an outright dope would dispute the sense of having a backup plan.

Morrison had given himself the capability to act in the same way as the ministers he chose for specific portfolios. Both Morrison and the other relevant ministers’ remits should have been public knowledge.

This is important not just for transparency’s sake but because there are other impacts.

It follows logically that by swearing himself in without the knowledge of his fellow members of cabinet, Morrison created uncertainty for stakeholders engaging with ministerial offices, government departments, statutory boards and other agencies.

Professional associations, industry bodies, corporations and not-for-profits, among others, have roles in advocacy or government relations.

It is their job to ensure they understand who their organisation must talk with to provide feedback on proposed laws, offer briefings on key developments in their sector, seek government funding for projects, and also identify areas in which law reform may be required to improve regulation in their sector.

The job of an advocacy or government-relations manager is to set up meetings with the right people in departments and ministerial offices so that their perspectives are heard by those in who are in power and are capable of influencing decisions.

Preparations for such meetings will inevitably involve the writing of briefing notes based on media reports, industry analysis, intelligence gathered from government departments about the likely direction of a piece of proposed legislation, and the views of other stakeholders where relevant with an assessment of the merits of their arguments.

There are also occasions when there are disagreements on proposed government measures between groups from the same sector. An explanation of those differences would need to be belted out in notes because departments and ministerial offices will want to know why differences exist between groups that would appear to have the same needs from the perspective of an outsider.

These briefings and meetings would not be able to factor in the sharing of ultimate ministerial authority between a prime minister and a minister who is completely clueless they are sharing the sandpit with somebody else.

This impairs the ability of a government-relations professional to be able to guarantee certainty of an outcome to their employer.

Contemplate this for a moment: a government-relations team talks to government Department A and are assured by public servants in government Department A that the minister’s office is sympathetic to adopting a specific change to legislation or providing a grant for a specific project.

The same government relations team liaises with the policy team in the office of Minister A and the same message is given: the requested amendment for legislation is a goer or a grant is likely based on a request.

A board of directors or committee of management is told the political winds are blowing in their direction and the likely outcome is a change of law or a grant or something else that has been the subject of advocacy.

What happens when everything a government relations team is told is somehow no longer relevant because a prime minister has chosen to exercise powers nobody knew they had to kill something off for whatever reason?

The fact the expanded remit of a prime minister was not publicly announced means that many hours of preparation, briefings, travel and then meetings with public servants and ministerial advisers would be characterised as a wasted effort.

Should they have spent more time talking to the prime minister’s office given a minister’s preferred decision could be overturned? The principle of ‘once bitten, twice shy’ applies here. Any prime minister who engages in that kind of intervention would simply end up with their office being added to the lobbyist’s list for meetings and correspondence.

Commentators arguing that no announcement should have been made to the community about the secret swearing-in because, in the majority of cases, Morrison did nothing with the power need to consider the broader implications of the move and not just the immediate political controversy.

Morrison’s capacity to act in six portfolios is the material factor. Those appointments should have been announced and published in the government’s gazette so those doing business with the government could factor in the ability of Morrison to reverse a decision in their planning.

