Morrison’s secret ministerial powers saga plagued with ethical potholes

There are some key lessons public servants responsible for advising ministers can take away from the former prime minister of Australia’s controversial and needlessly secret efforts to wield more power (despite his own protestations he did not have to use them).

Scott Morrison defended his actions as prime minister at a press conference in Sydney on Wednesday, arguing Australia would not have fared as well from the COVID-19 pandemic as it did – either in economic or health outcomes – if it were not for his leadership. This included, the former PM suggested, a series of successive quiet manoeuvres to grant himself added ministerial powers across five portfolios.

Rather than speak to what sound basis it was upon, Morrison focussed his comments on the acquisition of extra ministerial powers across Health, Treasury, Resources, Social Services, and Home Affairs without feeling the need to disclose this publicly. The former PM preferred to cast the narrative in terms of what a challenging time in the world it was.