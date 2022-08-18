Russia threatens legal action over NCA lease termination

The National Capital Authority (NCA) has terminated the Russian embassy’s lease in the Canberra suburb of Yarralumla, with the embassy threatening legal action over the move.

The issue is over a plot of land in Canberra’s diplomatic precinct, where Russia was building a new embassy.

The NCA stated the embassy had agreed to complete the building within three years, with the lease granted in 2008 and building approvals granted in 2011.

NCA chief executive Sally Barnes said the uncompleted works detract from the diplomatic precinct’s aesthetic.

“With limited blocks currently available for diplomatic purposes, unless a country can demonstrate a willingness and ability to develop the site, the NCA supports a policy of ‘Use it or lose it’,” Barnes said.

The federal agency has given the embassy 20 days to vacate, with the current Russian embassy in Griffith unaffected.

In response, a Russian embassy spokesperson has called it an “unprecedented and highly unwelcome” move, adding the embassy was seeking legal advice over the matter.

“The building project had indeed encountered multiple problems and delays through several years. At all times these were a matter of constructive and frank consultations between the embassy and the NCA,” an embassy spokesperson told The Mandarin.

“It is really puzzling why the NCA chose to terminate the lease now that the construction process at Yarralumla site has been steadily going on uninterrupted for the last two-plus years with results already very much visible and prospects rather clear.”

The block has been built on, with a structure there. The NCA said the site would be cleared and returned to the pool of land available for diplomatic missions.

The Australian has reported there were security concerns over contractors of the building, with Home Affairs believing some were members of Russia’s Federal Security Service.

Under the NCA’s objectives for the diplomatic precinct, one of the objectives is for diplomatic missions to “add visual interest and character” to the suburb.

Diplomatic tensions between Canberra and Moscow are heightened at the moment, given the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Australia has already enforced a range of sanctions against Vladimir Putin and Russian elites, including government, military, business and media, in direct response to the war in Ukraine, with Australian embassy staff evacuated from the country in February.

More recently, AUSTRAC appointed a team of public servants to assist in the detection of economic sanction evasion, as reported in The Mandarin.

