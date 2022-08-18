Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy too little, too late

An Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) review into Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has shown a lack of planning and clear communication in the early stages of the pandemic.

The report found Health had failed to meet six out of nine measurable targets for the wider vaccine rollout, and consistently failed to meet vaccine targets among the vulnerable population.

Target Date target set Target met? ‘Australians who sought vaccination will be vaccinated within 2021.’ 5/11/2020 Unknowna Hope to start the vaccine rollout with around 80,000 vaccinations a week. 07/01/2021 ■ ‘Have reached some 4 million population’ by March 2021. 07/01/2021 ■ ‘[The] four million position’ will be achieved in early April 2021. 25/01/2021 ■ Completion of the vaccine rollout is on-track for October 2021. 25/01/2021 ■ The Australian Government has a plan to ‘offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Australians by the end of October 2021.’ 21/02/2021 ◆ Every adult Australian to receive at least one dose by the end of October 2021. 24/03/2021 ■ ‘Motivate eligible people in Australia to receive at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination by 20 December 2021.’ 03/08/2021 ■ The Australian population [aged 16 or over] to reach 70 per cent and 80 per cent double vaccinated by 31 December 2021. 03/08/2021 ◆ 70 per cent of Australians, aged 16 or over, vaccinated before the end of 2021. 09/08/2021 ◆ KEY: ◆ target met ■ target not met

Although the report stated final governance structures were “largely effective” from June 2021, it concluded they were put in place too late. Detailed engagement with states and territories did not commence until November 2020.

“The statement in the August 2020 vaccine and treatment strategy that ‘Australian government agencies are working with states and territories on transportation, storage and distribution plans’ was not accurate,” the report read.

“More than two and a half months elapsed between the release of the vaccine and treatment strategy (on 18 August 2020) and the first meeting between Health and state and territory health authority CEOs on 6 November 2020 at which Health first put forward the ‘proposed responsibilities for states and territories’.”

Further, the report found the efficiency and targeting of the rollout could have been improved by adopting a needs-based approach that supplied vaccines based on risk, rather than the number of people eligible.

ANAO auditor-general Grant Hehir suggested efforts to evaluate the vaccine rollout were hampered by a lack of clear targets; a partial vindication of people who criticised former prime minister Scott Morrison’s refusal to set targets that “could be knocked about”.

“The establishment of targets (such as key dates or progress towards the completion of milestones) are [sic] essential to allow monitoring of progress against an overall objective and to identify any areas which may require the allocation of additional resources,” Hehir said.

Although the audit clearly identifies the deficiencies in the rollout, its recommendations are limited to the creation of a more comprehensive data policy within Health and another audit into the rollout.

Health has accepted both recommendations.