APS future focus for Foley’s science agenda

Australia’s chief scientist Dr Cathy Foley juggles a full schedule bouncing between Sydney and Canberra and dialling-in to all manner of relevant international meetings late into the night.

Eighteen months into her three-year term, she has worked out a schedule to get the most productivity out of her day, usually starting with a morning run and then reviewing her inbox of a morning.

“Then you’ve got different pieces of work, which I’m doing — meetings with different committees that I convene, whether it’s chief scientists of all the states territories, or the government science group which I set up,” Foley says.