How Health lagged in delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable populations

The auditor-general’s report into the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has highlighted Australia’s failure to deliver vaccines to priority populations.

In February 2021, former health and aged care minister Greg Hunt said he anticipated the vaccine rollout to residential aged care facilities (RACF) would take approximately six weeks, indicating it would be completed by early April 2021.

On 20 April 2021, Health officials indicated they were confident the rollout to RACF residents would be completed in May 2021. However, the latest ANAO report examining Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out showed the distribution to aged care facilities was not completed until June — two months after the stated deadline.

The report showed the rollout of vaccines to RACFs was slower than planned due to intersecting workforce issues, including a lack skilled staff where it was required, and the underperformance of contractors.

“Health contracted a limited workforce…VAS providers it contracted had difficulty scheduling visits and engaging with facilities, which caused confusion and uncertainty ” the report said.

“One VAS provider contracted by Health early in the rollout underperformed. This poor performance included governance and logistics issues resulting in cancellations of clinics at short notice.”

The auditor-general also pointed to “human error” as a factor in delays, and errors in data.

On 20 April 2021, Health secretary Brendan Murphy advised the Senate Select Committee on COVID-19 the department was aiming to vaccinate all vulnerable people, including residential disability residents, by mid-2021.

But by 20 September, Health had only held second dose clinics at 71% of residential disability sites, compared to 100% of residential aged care facilities.

While the vaccine roll-out in residential disability sites started six months earlier, it reached 80% double-vaccination rates around the same time as the eligible Australian population aged 16 years and over.

The ANAO found the rollout among NDIS participants and workers was plagued by many of the same workforce issues as the RACF, as well as a lack of planning.

“Health did not finalise operational planning and engage in-reach VAS providers until after the rollout started,” the Auditor-General said.

“Health prioritised the deployment of contracted VAS providers to aged care facilities due to the higher risk of severe outcomes of COVID-19. This delayed deployment to residential disability facilities.”

The report made clear that although the department was aware of these issues by February 2021, they were “not adequately addressed”.

Vaccination rates amongst Australia’s indigenous community has consistently lagged behind the general public, and Health’s 80% double-dose target for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders was not met. By December 2021, the cohort still lagged behind the general population by over 30%.

The audit pointed to misinformation campaigns which targeted indigenous communities, and a lack of culturally informed communications about the government’s COVID-19 vaccine program.

“Decisions in indigenous nations, communities or groups are usually made through extensive collective discussion and consultation,” the report said.

“Health advised the ANAO that the separation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people into age-based eligibility made family decision-making more difficult and may have delayed vaccine uptake.”

A similar issue was found in communications to culturally and linguistically diverse communities, where the uptake has also lagged behind the general population.

“Health implemented communication activities targeted at Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and culturally and linguistically diverse communities, but these activities were not as effective at reaching these groups as communication to the general population,” the report said.

Health has agreed with all of the ANAO’s findings, and agreed to participate in another review before December 2022.

