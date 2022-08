A thought experiment on the First Nations’ Voice to Parliament

Australians have only been given a taste of what a referendum question on the Voice to Parliament might look like, and the battle lines are already being drawn between the various groups that support or oppose constitutional change.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese told an audience at the recent Garma Festival that he favoured a simple question for a referendum that asks whether people supported an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.

Albanese also set out three draft clauses to be inserted into the constitution to create a Voice to Parliament.