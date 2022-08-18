Surprise over Crocodile Dundee of Queanbeyan going to NY

During the seventh session of the upper house inquiry into John Barilaro’s appointment as senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas (STIC Americas), former politician and member of the interview panel Warwick Smith said he agrees with everything in the Graeme Head report, which was published earlier this week.

Smith likewise agreed with a question put to him that he felt “bypassed”, adding later he felt “disrespected”.

The independent panel member said he was “not happy” about signing off on the report that had Barilaro ranked as the first preferred candidate, particularly as the candidate common to both recruitment processes — Rob Fitzpatrick — was not interviewed the second time around.

Smith added that if he had known back then what he knows now about Barilaro and Fitzpatrick, he would have chosen Fitzpatrick for the STIC Americas role over Barilaro.

“As someone who’s an experienced former person [sic] in public life, there was some element of surprise to have the self-described Crocodile Dundee of Queanbeyan want to go to New York,” Smith said.

“My sense is that I didn’t hear from anybody until the day I’m told to sign [the report] and asked to sign it and not even by the government, but by the recruiter. I found that quite extraordinary, to be honest with you.”

Smith added his role on the panel was not to adhere to the public servant process but to give his insight on applicants’ suitability in the sector.

“I was in [the panel] because I know, and continue to know, about trade and opportunity and the type of people that you need to be effective in the marketplace,” Smith told the inquiry.

When asked whether the role could be done through a federal agency such as Austrade, he said state trade officials come with a “different perspective” in a role complementary to the federal agencies.

“A state that lags, that doesn’t have a presence, doesn’t take it seriously, will get the result that you expect to see — and that is underperformance and underinvestment.

“That’s leading our community down when you are a trade nation,” the businessperson said.

Earlier in the day, Dr Marianne Broadbent, managing partner at NGS Global and the lead executive search consultant for the appointment process, also gave evidence.

When asked about the first round of recruitment of the STIC Americas role, Broadbent said she was aware a preferred candidate had been offered the role in the first recruitment process.

“Part of the challenge in these roles is that they are not they don’t come with the same conditions as commonwealth roles.

“That’s important to understand because it means that there tends to be more elongated process… at that point, my understanding was that Investment NSW was going to commence discussions with that preferred candidate,” Broadbent said.

The managing partner added she was “shocked and surprised” at the language Investment NSW CEO Amy Brown used about NGS Global sending a draft ranking of the candidates, and said that was what had happened during previous appointment processes.

Brown said the committee being sent the draft report — which ranked Kimberley Cole over Barilaro — came “out of the blue”.

“Preparing a draft report is exactly one way to do that. And then that is for discussion, and that is for review of the chair [Brown]. It is not a final document. And first drafts are exactly that — they’re first drafts,” Broadbent added.

Barilaro withdrew from the appointment process in February and then re-entered, with Broadbent saying it happens from “time to time” that someone re-enters an appointment process, although said it doesn’t happen “every day”.

With the terms of reference for the inquiry expanded to all STIC appointments, Broadbent said NSW agent general to the UK Stephen Cartwright referenced Barilaro’s belief that Cartwright would suit the role he eventually was appointed to during a screening call.

The committee asked what Broadbent knew about Cartwright’s $800,000 salary package, Broadbent said it was an issue that comes up with recruitment.

“We’ll often have these conversations with candidates, particularly when bringing candidates from the private sector into the public sector. And our job is to set their expectations,” Broadbent commented.

In her concluding remarks, Broadbent thanked the public servants who have reached out to her to offer words of support.