Neighbourhood threat: why there’s little appetite for a new Canberra Russian embassy

Hardened physical and electronic security to impede signals intelligence eavesdropping and a solid understanding of an existing site are just two reasons the federal government may have opted for in its ripping-up of a lease for a proposed new Russian embassy in Canberra’s diplomatic precinct. Besides the optics, that is.

As pointed legal barbs flow from Moscow’s representatives in Canberra, attention and chatter among security observers have landed on assumptions of less overt motivations for the keeping of Russian diplomatic staff at their current address on Canberra Avenue.

Officially, the reason for the lease cancellation is a use-it-or-lose-it clause on future diplomatic sites that have been left undeveloped, as land becomes more scarce. But few think that’s the whole story.

New builds of embassies — especially those for superpowers — as a matter of course attract the overt and covert attentions of security agencies, not least because they present an opportunity for host nations to monitor and potentially exploit or thwart electronic and human intelligence.

Few security experts The Mandarin contacted were prepared to talk publicly about the latest deterioration in relations with Moscow. Including the usually vociferous Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Speaking in general terms, director of the University of New South Wales’ Canberra-based Institute for Cyber Security Nigel Phair said more modern builds offered occupants the opportunity to use the most up-to-date hardening techniques and methods.

“For signals intelligence, as far as making sure that your host country doesn’t hear or eavesdrop on what you are saying, a new build would make a whole lot of sense,” Phair said.

“You would build it like it was a SCIF [sensitive compartmented information facility], so apart from passes for coming in and out, you have external wiring on mesh going up to the ceiling and conduit that is clear [transparent] so you can see if anyone has tampered with it.”

The short end of history

Russia’s current embassy compound in Canberra, ringed on all sides by tall cedar trees, is by far one of the least opulent and oldest builds in the national capital, despite having fairly recently been given an external makeover.

Originally a blond brick pile, architecturally it is broadly similar to the spartan Australian Federal Police (AFP) barracks in Barton utilised by Tony Abbott, and Havelock House in Turner, which also was formerly AFP digs and is now student and social housing. And it’s also reminiscent of the old Hotel Civic.

While other embassies in the diplomatic belt of Yarralumla count the outposts of other nations as their neighbours, Moscow’s mission has utilitarian front-of-house views of a funeral home and petrol station and backs onto a public housing estate.

The now withdrawn new location, on block 26, section 44 in Yarralumla, also sits inconveniently close to the embassy of the United States of America.

There has been speculation for years in the US that unexplained chronic ailments suffered by the nation’s diplomats – known as Havana Syndrome – were caused by foreign adversaries (read Russia or China) targeting diplomatic facilities with some sort of directed energy device.

The condition has sparked vigorous debate between medicos as to causality, and sufferers and researchers as to causality, not least because electromagnetic radiation from crypto devices has long been a target for signals surveillance exploitation since WW2, first codenamed TEMPEST.

The Block, Canberra edition

While the ACT government manages Canberra’s day-to-day civic affairs, not least health, transport and education, a quirk of territorial self-government means the National Capital Authority (NCA) retains administrative and financial control of key federal assets around the parliamentary triangle and adjacent precincts, like the embassy belt of Yarralumla.

Diplomatic land banking has long been a stock in trade for the NCA, dating back to the era of empires when 5-acre lots were allocated to initial diplomatic missions posted to Canberra in the days when it was still a small town rather than a small city.

“The National Capital Authority is responsible for ensuring the full range of functions to maintain, enhance and promote the national qualities of the National Capital are performed for the Commonwealth on behalf of the Australian people,” the NCA’s mission statement says.

What it doesn’t say is that the NCA is landlord to some of the most sensitive commonwealth real estate and leases (as a federal territory Canberra uses a leasehold system of property ownership) stretching from the High Court to Defence’s Russell Offices complex all the way through to Lake Burley Griffin and ageing Parliamentary Triangle buildings like Treasury and the Department of Finance.

Second World War, Cold War and contemporary counterintelligence design elements feature heavily among a number of NCA sites, not least the Department of Finance, where what’s beneath the car park is on the federal Register of Significant Architecture.

Formerly the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters until the completion of the RG Casey buildings (nicknamed Gareth’s Gazebo after its commissioner, former foreign minister Gareth Evans), the site of the old DFAT bunker is described this way:

“The former underground Communications Centre, added in 1977, is a unique windowless secure environment for Government activities, with design elements, particularly in the foyer, evocative of the period – a mural, luminous ceilings, bright chrome pillars, curved walls, wall hangings by artist/weavers and plant containers,” the register states.

These days, light wells have been punched through the shielded concrete slab, although the mystery of what happened to the bunker’s missing tapestries has never been officially resolved.

READ MORE:

Russia threatens legal action over NCA lease termination