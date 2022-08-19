Movers & Shakers: Second CEO at ACT Integrity Commission

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

At the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Shane Johnson has been promoted to first assistant secretary, policy innovation and projects.

Claire Howlett has taken on the role of deputy chief executive officer at Cancer Australia.

Band 1

Allison Jones has moved from the Department of Health and Aged Care to take up the role of assistant secretary at the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

At the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR), Thomas Varendorff has been appointed assistant secretary.

Loretta Kingston-Brown has been promoted at the National Disability Insurance Agency to branch manager — early childhood services.

New CEO at ACT Integrity Commission

Judy Lind has been appointed as the new CEO at the ACT Integrity Commission, becoming its second CEO since John Hoitnik became its inaugural CEO three years ago.

Lind joins from the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity, where she was executive director. She has also spent time in both federal and state authorities, including at the NSW Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission and Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority.

In a media release, integrity commissioner Michael F Adams thanked outgoing CEO John Hoitnik for his three-year tenure.

“‘As the commission’s inaugural CEO, John has played a key role in the establishment of the commission’s operations,” Adams said.

“He has provided impressive leadership in helping to guide the commission through a challenging time as it has developed its staff and its systems and, at the same time, needed to commence to undertake its operational functions of investigating, exposing and preventing corruption.”

Lind begins in the role on August 22.

Barilaro’s referee retires from NSW public service

Gary Barnes, inaugural secretary of the department of regional NSW, has retired effective Monday.

Barnes was recently in the media over being a reference for John Barilaro’s application to become senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas (STIC Americas), as previously reported in The Mandarin.

In a media release, NSW deputy premier and minister for regional NSW Paul Toole thanked Barnes for his 42 years of public service.

“Mr Barnes has devoted much of his life to working for our communities and seeing them emerge stronger from the challenges they’ve faced including floods, fires, drought and COVID,” the minister said.

“As its inaugural secretary, he has ensured the Department of Regional NSW has delivered on its promise to be a voice in government for people in the bush. He leaves the Department in good shape and firmly focused on its mission to make the regions an even better place to live, work, play and invest.

Rebecca Fox will act in the role, effective from August 15.

Northern Territory sets up Indonesian trade representative

The Northern Territory government has appointed Yudistira Adipratama as its trade representative in Indonesia.

Adipratama is the owner of the Indonesian law firm K-Case, chair of the legislation division of the Indonesian eSports association PBESI, and an ambassador for the Australia-Indonesia Business Council.

He said he was “humbled” to take on the role.

“I am honoured to take part in strengthening the bilateral ties between Northern Territory and Indonesia through the business sector.

“I hope to assist government and business in expanding the prosperous, mutually beneficial relationships.”

NT minister for Northern Australia and trade Nicole Manison added Indonesia is a key trading partner for the territory.

“Mr Adipratama is a well-respected member of the Indonesian-Australia business community and will be a positive addition to Northern Territory and Indonesian relations,” the minister said.

Chair of Forensicare and Ambulance Victoria steps down

Ken Lay has decided to step down as chair of Forensicare and Ambulance Victoria.

Victorian premier Dan Andrews described Lay as a “vocal advocate for the most vulnerable in our community”.

“Mr Lay’s leadership has helped instigate and drive cultural change at our largest and most important state organisations. At Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria, he commissioned independent human rights reviews to help make these organisations safer, fairer and more inclusive,” the premier said.

Of note during Lay’s public service career was his advocacy for family violence awareness as chief commissioner of Victoria Police, leading to the establishment of a Royal Commission into Family Violence.

Lay wraps up on August 25, with a search for a replacement underway.

Grains Australia’s new CEO

Richard Simonaitis has taken up the role of chief executive officer at Grains Australia, effective on November 1.

Chair of Grains Australia Terry Enright said Simonaitis brings with him significant experience in the industry to the role.

“Grains Australia’s vision is to be the leader in delivering industry good services that add value to the Australian grains industry, and we are confident Richard will make significant progress in helping achieve this goal” the chair said.

Simonaitis himself said he looked forward to the role.

“I was attracted to this role because of the opportunity to take a collaborative approach to working closely with organisations across the Australian grains industry, in order to deliver services that benefit the whole of the industry,” the incoming CEO said.

Simonaitis was most recently CEO of the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC).

With sincere apologies for our oversight

Morrison appointed to five additional ministries

The Mandarin apologies for failing to notify readers at the respective times of the appointments to various portfolios of then-prime minister Scott Morrison over the course of 2020-2021.

The appointments in question were as follows:

Health, 14 March 2020;

Finance, 30 March 2020;

Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, 15 April 2021;

Home Affairs, 6 May 2021; and

Treasury, 6 May 2021.

We will try to do better in the future.