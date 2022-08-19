Change the military, change the country

Senator Jacqui Lambie has told The Mandarin the ADF’s systematic failure to reform its culture has significant implications for wider society.

Governor-general Hurley was criticised this week for his role in the secret appointment of Scott Morrison to five ministries. Senator Lambie said this kind of unquestioning obedience is a culture fostered by the military, and that she was not surprised by Hurley’s actions as a former ADF member.

“If you’ve been institutionalised in the military, your head is just going to nod all the time. It doesn’t matter what you think [of the PM], whether you reckon he’s making the right decision or not,” Lambie said.

Former ranking generals have historically been viewed as good candidates for G-G because their military careers give them experience interacting with foreign dignitaries, and a wide range of international contacts that may be beneficial to the representative of Australia’s head of state. Three of Australia’s last four G-Gs have been from military backgrounds.

Prior to 2001, law and politics were more common backgrounds for a G-G.

The Tasmanian senator pointed to the Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA) as an example of how nepotism is practised in the ADF, arguing it resulted in officers with no leadership skills, and no respect for diggers or civilians.

“We put young rich kids through there for four years, where they get their education paid for and they’re kissed on the arse. Then they come out as ‘leaders’ where, you know, diggers start from the bottom and have to make their way up.”

“I’d like to see it closed tomorrow,” Lambie said.

Numerous reviews since 1998 have found physical, psychological, and sexual abuse among a “significant minority” of cadets and leadership at the ADF institution.

Lambie said she would like to see someone from outside the military, like former human rights commissioner Gillian Triggs, as governor-general.

“There’s a big talent pool out there. Just ’cause you wear a uniform doesn’t mean you’re any good.”

“Women [who are] like that — they don’t need a uniform,” Lambie said.

While the military’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic response has been widely praised, their underperformance in the recent Northern Rivers floods and occupation of Western Sydney have been criticised by residents of those areas.

Senator Lambie believes this is a case of the ‘wrong tool for the job’, and plans to call a senate select committee into the creation of a fourth arm of the military. This “national guard” would act as the country’s first line of defence in the case of domestic crises, she said.

“You can’t continue to rely on people who have served, who are broken to go out there and do aged care.”

“We need to prepare for climate change, which means when we know on events coming, we need to be sandbagging, all that sort of stuff.”

“I’ve got my own thoughts, but of course I want to hear what everybody else has got to say on what that should look like.”

READ MORE:

One ring to rule them all