Jobs summit whitepaper released by Treasury

Treasury has released a conversation starter in the form of an issues paper in the lead-up to the government’s two-day jobs and skill summit.

The paper lists the key topic areas to be covered over two days next month.

There are five areas of focus for the two-day summit that will begin on September 1, outlined in the issues paper.

The broad topic areas are maintaining full employment and economic growth, boosting job security and wages, lifting participation rates and reducing barriers to employment, growing a capable workforce through skills, training and migration, and maximising opportunities in the industries of the future.

“Australia’s economy and labour market face complex challenges. While the unemployment rate is at historic lows, a tight labour market has also brought challenges including widespread and acute skills shortages. Even before COVID-19, nominal wage growth had been weak and real wages had not risen significantly for around a decade,” the paper says.

“The ongoing effects of COVID-19, high inflation, rising interest rates, global economic uncertainty and disrupted supply chains further compound these challenges, which are holding back the potential of our economy and country.”

The summit will also consider equality and the experience of women in the workforce, and also explore issues surrounding getting equal opportunities and equal pay for women.

The summit itself is regarded by the government as the first stage of a longer process.

“Ideas raised at the summit may also be explored further through the white paper on employment (the white paper), which will map a comprehensive blueprint for Australia’s future labour market.”

Various groups have already been engaging in discussions about what is needed to fix labour market problems, at a series of industry roundtables this week.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he was pleased to see employers, unions, and other groups were making constructive contributions in the lead-up to the September event.

In a statement, the treasurer said that together with ministerial colleagues, he had been holding roundtable discussions across Australia to get a broader picture of issues facing the economy.

“Australians are paying too hefty a price for a decade of division, wasted opportunities and warped priorities,” Chalmers said.

“Through the summit and beyond, we are serious about bringing people together from right across the community to find common ground.”

READ MORE:

Getting more men into nursing means an urgent rethink of gender roles, pay and recognition