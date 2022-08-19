Fennessy to take the wheel of ANZSOG

Professor Ken Smith will be replaced by Victorian public sector boss Adam Fennessy as CEO and dean of the Australia and New Zealand School of Government (ANZSOG).

Fennessy has more than two decades of public sector experience and previously served as Victoria’s secretary for the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and the Department of Environment and Primary Industries.

The Victorian Public Service Commissioner (VPSC) will leave his statutory role to lead ANZSOG on 3 October.

In a statement Fennessy said he was excited about the opportunity to contribute to public sector leadership in such a meaningful role.

“I am delighted to be joining ANZSOG at such an exciting and pivotal time.

“ANZSOG has played a key role in the development of leaders across our sector, and I look forward to building upon its success as a key partner in the growth and development of public sector education and research,” he said.

Leading ANZSOG would be a ‘privilege’, the Victorian public sector boss added, as was the chance to contribute to its future prosperity.

I’m excited to share my appointment as CEO & Dean of @ANZSOG starting 3 October 2022. I’ve loved my time at Vic Public Sector Commission & am energised about my new role at #ANZSOG in driving #publicsector #leadership, #policy & #purpose across Aust & NZ: https://t.co/uTFTR1aCCy pic.twitter.com/RvBltFYvEK — Adam Fennessy (@adamfennessy) August 19, 2022

Fennessy has served on several boards including the Institute of Public Administration Australia (Victoria), Infrastructure Victoria, the Monash University Sustainable Development Institute, the University of Melbourne Sustainable Society Institute and Women & Leadership Australia.

He also served a brief stint in the private sector experience as a former consultant firm partner Ernst & Young.

ANZSOG chair Peter Woolcott welcomed Fennessy’s ‘outstanding and exciting’ appointment. He also noted the school’s ambitions to expand its impact across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

“ANZSOG will continue to be a leading and significant contributor to public administration capability across the Indo-Pacific, cementing its position as the premier School of Government and public sector leadership in the region,” Woolcott said.

“We have an increasingly important role to play both across the sector and with partners outside government, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for ANZSOG to contribute further to the development of leadership and capability across all of the jurisdictions we serve.”

Woolcott also thanked Smith, acknowledging the outgoing dean and CEO’s role establishing the school’s position as a ‘global leader in public sector education and research’.

“Ken has led the organisation and enhanced its reputation locally and internationally through growth and expansion, as well as carefully navigating our path through a global pandemic. He leaves a strong legacy and a solid platform from which ANZSOG can continue to develop,” he said.

Professor Smith has been associated with ANZSOG for a decade and has served as executive director for the last five years.

Commenting on the selection of his successor, Smith said the organisation would flourish under Fennessy.

“ANZSOG is a globally unique model with a fantastic reputation for excellence in delivering innovative education and research focussed on assisting governments to solve complex problems. It was a great honour to lead the organisation,” Smith said.

READ MORE:

Adam Fennessy named Victorian public sector commissioner