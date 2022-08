APS outpaces national public sector wages

Federal public servant wages have, on average, consistently out-earned their state and local colleagues for the past four years, a comparison of Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) and Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) wage data reveals, as pressure for public sector wage rises increases sharply.

According to ABS Average Weekly Earnings (AWE) data released this month for the bi-annual period to May 2022, public sector employees across the nation averaged earnings of $2,006 per week, or $104,312 annually, a rise of 3.3% on the previous corresponding period’s (May 2021) $100,984.

While federal public sector salary data for the same period is yet to be released, the most recent APSC stats for 2021 peg the average federal total remuneration package (TRP) at $105,743, at a growth rate of 2.9%, versus a national public sector average of $100,984, growing at 2.4%.