The timeline of secrecy

The notion of not telling the electorate in an official document who is administering a specific government portfolio is not novel when it comes to the Morrison administration.

What is new, however, is that there are eyeballs now scouring online records to determine precisely when the ability to have somebody who was sworn in as a minister not disclosed on a list of ministers and ministers came into effect.

It turns out that the commonwealth parliament’s Hansard had a particular form of words in early 2019 that was anodyne and in line with the general understanding of conventions until the recent revelations of a prime minister’s acquisition on the quiet of five additional ministerial jobs.

House of Representatives Hansard from 12 February 2019 has the following text underneath the ministerial line-up of the Morrison government.

“Each box represents a portfolio. Cabinet Ministers are shown in bold type. As a general rule, there is one department in each portfolio. However, there is a Department of Human Services in the Social Services portfolio and a Department of Veterans’ Affairs in the Defence portfolio,” the disclosure says.

“The title of a department does not necessarily reflect the title of a minister in all cases. Assistant Ministers in italics are designated as Parliamentary Secretaries under the Ministers of State Act 1952.”

That all seems pretty much in order and, frankly, rather boring, but the 2 July 2019 Hansard puts another form of words before the community in the boilerplate text published at the end of the ministerial batting lineup.

What changed? The examples of portfolios that might be inconsistent with their ministers’ official titles have disappeared, replaced with a text that has become famous on Twitter as evidence of a hint of the ministerial appointments list not being the full Monty.

“Ministers are sworn to administer the portfolio in which they are listed under the ‘Minister’ column and may also be sworn to administer other portfolios in which they are not listed,” the disclosure below the list of minister and assistant ministers says.

The 2 July 2019 Hansard is not the first time that form of words appears in the context of the ministerial listing managed by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, and a simple search online reveals that people have been contemplating the notion of somebody being able to administer things without appearing on a list of people able to administer things.

There are copies of ministerial lists online that are in Word Document format that date back earlier than 2 July 2019. That language appears underneath a Morrison Ministry list dated as early as 25 January 2019.

It is clear from the details on various websites that the notion of having somebody sworn into a ministry that was not listed someplace on a timely basis or at all.

What is also clear is that a disclaimer was already being used by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet that signified that people might get sworn in and not appear on a list more than a year before the coronavirus pandemic got serious, and the then-prime minister decided to job share with the then Health minister, Greg Hunt.

