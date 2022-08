The department post that launched 58 comments and 280 retweets

A tweet sent into the ether by the government’s Department of Industry, Sciences and Resources (DISER) social media team last week has copped some savage community feedback, and PR experts say the episode should be a cautionary tale to public servants.

The 34-word message posted to the Twitter account of the resources bureaucrats team intended to seek stakeholder feedback on the government’s 2023 Petroleum Acreage Release,

“Do you have an Australian offshore location you want #AusGov to consider for oil and gas exploration as part of the 2023 Petroleum Acreage Release? Nominate before 1 September,” the tweet, tagging GeoScience Australia, read.