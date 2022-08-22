Grattan Institute warns pork-barrelling becoming the norm

A report by the Grattan Institute has called out the normalisation of pork-barrelling by both Coalition and Labor politicians, describing it as a “grey area” of corruption.

Written by Grattan Institute’s CEO Danielle Wood, budgets and government deputy program director Kate Griffiths, and senior associate Anika Stobart, the report criticised politicians defending pork-barrelling as a mechanism for sidestepping bureaucratic red tape.

“A genuine apology might require ministers to resign and governments to implement reforms that make it harder to pork-barrel next time.

“But governments have been resisting this — perhaps with short-term political interests in mind, or because they don’t understand or respect the rules and norms of spending public money,” the report stated.

Focusing on grant funding programs from 2017 to 2021, the report found more than $6 million in federal grants went to government seats, compared to more than $2 million to opposition seats. At a state level, more than $900,000 went to government seats compared to more than $300,000 to opposition seats.

Some grant-funding programs appeared to be more politicised than others. At the federal level, Community Development Grants were four times more likely to give money to the government’s seats.

At the state level, the NSW Stronger Communities Fund was close to six times more likely to give money to government seats.

The current rules in place to deter pork-barrelling were found to be insufficient, saying they “lack teeth”. For example, electoral bribery laws were rarely tested in court and rarely prevented such occurrences.

Further, the report argued that flaws in the ultimate responsibility rest with a politician — either the prime minister at a federal level or a premier at a state level.

“Many in politics would argue that the final decision ultimately rests with the electorate,” the report said, “but an election once every three or four years is a very blunt mechanism for voters to set their expectations on the proper conduct of government.”

A higher level of ministerial discretion in decisions was a common factor in incidents of pork-barrelling.

The recommendations in the report include an open, competitive and merits-based grant program process, ministers being unable to decide who receives grants, and increased funding for auditors-general.

Further, it recommends the establishment of a multi-party standing parliamentary committee and integrity commissions acting as the “last line of defence”.

The report is the second in a series, the first focusing on the “jobs for mates” culture within politics. A third report will focus on the use of tax-payer-funded government advertising.