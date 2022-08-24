Department gets to work as PM flags inquiry into Morrison’s ‘shadow government’ saga

Anthony Albanese has told DPM&C and the governor-general’s secretary to work together to ensure any future ministerial appointments in Australia are published in the Commonwealth of Australia Gazette.

“It’s such a practical thing that needs to happen, that doesn’t need any further advice, and something that we will do,” the PM told a press conference in Canberra on Tuesday.

Albanese said the cabinet will also consider what law reforms were needed to enshrine the public disclosure of information about ministerial appointments in legislation, and guarantee any one government’s goodwill was not the only safeguard to fair and open democratic practices.

“We will also give further consideration to whether any further immediate changes are required.

“This isn’t something that can just be dismissed. This is something that goes to our very system of government,” Albanese said.

Transparency, secrecy and accountability issues have dogged Australia’s most recent Coalition government, with revelations Scott Morrison had quietly acquired extra ministerial powers during his time as PM. While the moves have now been confirmed as legally valid, questions about who advised him on keeping the information secret — and why — remain unanswered, and the new Labor government must set about closing the loopholes that allowed it all to take place under the radar.

Earlier this week, Albanese received an opinion about his predecessor’s self-appointment to multiple portfolios during his time leading the country. Having considered that advice, he said an “expeditious” fact-finding inquiry would soon be announced and that Morrison should be made accountable for his “extraordinary” conduct.

“The advice is, I think, a very clear criticism and critique of the implications that are there for our democratic system of government of what happened under the former Morrison government,” the PM said.

“Clearly there is a need to ensure absolute confidence in our political system and our political processes going forward. We have a Westminster system of parliamentary democracy that relies upon conventions, accountability, and checks and balances in the system. And those checks and balances have been thrown out by the former government.”

The PM released the opinion of solicitor-general Stephen Donoghue at midday yesterday. In the document, the S-G gave his assessment of the process by which Morrison organised to have himself sworn in as another minister to respective portfolios – effectively giving himself the authority to override or exercise ministerial discretion across the Health, Treasury, Resources, Social Services, and Home Affairs portfolios whenever he wanted.

Morrison only used his super ministerial powers to intervene in one portfolio — to disallow the approval of the offshore PEP-11 resources project in NSW, in matters completely unrelated to emergency or COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

In Donaghue’s view, Morrison’s failure to tell the public about his additional powers between 2020 and 2021 did not wash with the constitutional principle of “responsible government”.

The opinion, based only on presently known details, said the former PM’s secret self-appointment process was “inconsistent” with the “responsible government” even though it was legally valid and signed off by governor-general David Hurley.

On the basis of Donaghue’s advice, Albanese said his cabinet would call an inquiry to interrogate the circumstances and nature of Morrison’s power-gathering, with further discussions about what form it would take and which legal expert would lead that review. The inquiry would not be a political interrogation, he said.

“I want this to be a quite expeditious inquiry. I don’t want this to drag on, I want to get conclusions and then act on them,” the PM said.

Commenting on whether bureaucrats from within DPM&C would be held to account, Albanese said clearly some APS were aware of Morrison’s appointments.

However, he noted, the G-G was acting on the advice of the government of the day and had no reason to believe the additional ministerial powers given to the PM would not be made public knowledge.

“[David Hurley] himself has made clear in a public statement his views at the time, along the lines that there was no reason why he would think that it would not be made public,” Albanese said.

Speaking to The Mandarin about the cultural challenge the APS faces in advising political decision-makers beyond the legality of their options, ethicist Dr Matthew Beard observed the problem sat in the role and function of the bureaucracy being eroded over a long period.

“The easiest way to point to that is to talk about employment or workforces […] but there has also been a narrowing of our understanding of what the public service is there for,” Beard said.

“It positions [the APS view] around things like being nonpartisan to be seen as a kind of ‘machinery of government’ so that the function of the public service is not actually to be a voice in a conversation about what ought to happen or how it ought to happen, but to simply [give the government advice] to within its legal responsibilities,” he said.

Morrison posted his own statement on Facebook yesterday responding to the release of the legal opinion. He noted Donaghue’s finding of the extra ministerial appointments as valid, while there had not previously been a precedent for publishing such appointments to the Gazette as a matter of “consistent practice”.

The former PM maintained his defence that the secret appointments were taken during a period when Australia faced “multiple crises” (Morrison was sworn into five federal portfolios between March 2020 and May 2021). He said he expected any review of his decisions and others made at the time of the COVID-19 public health emergency would also examine the way state and territory political leaders exercised their powers.

“During that time, thousands of decisions were taken. Some precautionary, some active. My focus was on saving lives, saving livelihoods and protecting Australians in one of the most challenging periods we had known since WWII,” Morrison said.

Morrison’s position invoked his self-reference to being a ‘bulldozer’ during this year’s federal election, and he said he kept moving forward after decisions were made in the “extraordinary circumstances”.

While he added lessons should be learned from the episode, and he would genuinely help to this end, the former PM also seemed to imply the means were justified by the positive way Australia weathered the pandemic. And, Morrison said, he was proud of the outcome.

“We did not dwell on such decisions, especially those of a precautionary nature, as they were effectively dormant.

“I appreciate the concerns that have been raised in relation to these matters and reflect any offence caused […] notwithstanding the current criticisms of these past decisions, it is important not to lose sight of the result achieved,” Morrison said.

“I am proud and thankful for what we were able to achieve in such difficult circumstances.”

Last week the ANAO released a report about the fatal cost of Australia’s slow COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in aged care and disability care residences. In the report, the auditor-general noted the problems were known to the Department of Health and the government but failed to adequately address them.

READ MORE:

One ring to rule them all