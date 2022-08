So you’ve been MOGged – how’s it going 50 days on? 

On paper, the transfer of responsibilities from one government entity to another sounds simple, as summarised in the 15 dot points in the Administrative Arrangements Order, but those caught up in the MOG will tell you there is usually a lot more to it.

So how are you going — with 50 days under your belt?

Don’t worry if you’re still in survival mode. In the corporate world, it is generally held that mergers and demergers will take anywhere from six months to several years. A key advantage they have is that prior to a merge, both entities conduct their due diligence so that they can be confident that what they are getting in the new arrangements is well defined, scoped and understood – and has the synergies, efficiencies and business rationale to make the upheaval all worthwhile. During this time both entities also plan their transitions in detail – from the merging and demerging perspectives.