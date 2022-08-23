How cloud could power Australia’s digital currency by 2025

Are Australians ready for a digital currency using blockchain technology? The possibility moved closer to reality when the Reserve Bank announced a research project into use cases for an Australian central bank digital currency (CBDC) to effectively replace cash.

The RBA is collaborating with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre to determine how a CBDC might operate in the real world, which would including the use of cloud-based technology. Treasury is participating as a member of the steering committee for the project.

Exploring a digital currency is just one of many ways government is moving closer to embracing cloud-based technology solutions. The pandemic has supercharged the acceleration towards a digital future, and it seems nothing can hold back the momentum for change.

If the RBA’s project is successful, a CBDC could quickly become Australia’s newest form of money. Regardless of whether the RBA decides to roll out a CBDC for retail or wholesale use, its introduction would significantly impact payments systems, monetary policy and central banking operations. It would also require a close look at how the country’s financial system is regulated.

“A CBDC could potentially support a number of the bank’s policy objectives, including safeguarding public trust in money and promoting efficiency, safety, resilience and innovation in payment systems and financial market infrastructures,” the RBA says. “Distributed ledger [blockchain] technology is one possible technology platform we have been exploring that could be used to implement a CBDC.”

Despite potentially using similar technology, CBDCs would be more secure and less volatile than cryptocurrencies because they’re issued and regulated by central banks, says the IMF.

Cloud technology is already being rolled out across many federal finance departments and agencies. The Department of Finance says it employs cloud technology where appropriate, sufficiently secure and offers value for money. Current examples include:

The GovTEAMS platform has more than 39,000 users (down from a peak of about 50,000 at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns) and provides video conferencing, chat and document co-authoring so teams can work together securely. It’s hosted in the cloud (Microsoft Azure) and has APS, military and industry users, with appropriate varying permissions and functionality.

AusTender is hosted in the cloud (Amazon Web Services). This includes the help and information website, which various agencies and public users use to source information. It has embedded analytics to improve engagement with businesses locating current and future business opportunities.

The parliamentary documents management system is hosted in the cloud. Agencies use the system to manage correspondence with ministers, executives and the public.

Among other tasks, the central budget management system manages cash flow across the government, moving $2 billion daily. It has data copy stored in the cloud for back-up and recovery purposes.

Directory.gov.au, the online guide to the structures, organisations and key people in the federal government, is also based in the cloud.

With governments rapidly stepping up their use cloud-based technologies in the wake of the pandemic, countries are looking to formalise their processes and ensure their citizens’ personal data is adequately protected.

In February, the European Data Protection Board reported that 22 supervisory authorities across the EEA would launch investigations into cloud-based services by the public sector. They “will explore public bodies’ challenges with GDPR compliance when using cloud-based services, including the process and safeguards implemented when acquiring cloud services, challenges related to international transfers and provisions governing the controller-processor relationship”.

Australia’s digital future

Meanwhile, the world continues to rush towards introducing national digital currencies running on cloud-based infrastructure.

More than 100 countries are exploring a CBDC, according to an Atlantic Council tracker. Eleven have fully launched a digital currency, including Nigeria. China’s digital currency trial, evaluated during Beijing’s Winter Olympics, is set to expand next year.

Many observers, including Dr Hammad Siddiqi from the University of the Sunshine Coast, believe CBDCs are the future of money. Siddiqi is a senior lecturer in finance and economics who specialises in financial innovation and markets, banking and monetary policy.

“The RBA is ahead of the game here,” says Siddiqi. “I think it’s going to be a game changer. We may have some version of CBDC by 2025.”

Siddiqi expects this electronic Aussie dollar fully backed by the federal government and the RBA will be stored in users’ mobile “wallet”. He says Australians with CBDC accounts directly linked to the RBA will be able to transfer money cheaply, safely and quickly without having to go through a merchant or financial institution.

“According to one estimate, at least 1% of Australian GDP is spent in maintaining that costly payment supporting network,” he says. “Once people start using CBDCs, you can transfer money from wallet to wallet just as easily as you can send a text message.”

Not only would this be an advantage for those living remotely, it would help governments accurately target welfare payment recipients. Siddiqi says CBDCs would have made it easier for the federal government to support JobSeeker and JobKeeper recipients at the beginning of the pandemic and those requiring emergency funds during natural disasters.

Geopolitics may also provide an impetus for governments to shift to digital currencies. Siddiqi says a digital currency, such as an e-CNY, could threaten the US dollar’s predominance in global trade markets. “If there’s a cheaper, faster and safer way of making global payments, then some traders will start shifting to a yuan or renminbi,” he says.

Taking the CBDC approach may also help to fight financial crime. Last year, the Bank for International Settlements called for central banks to implement digital currencies, arguing that speculative cryptocurrencies are being used to facilitate money laundering and ransomware attacks.

CBDCs, however, do present potential user privacy concerns, especially if governments are able to accurate track how citizens use their funds. “CBDCs will be like a huge honey pot of data,” says Siddiqi. “Every dollar [movement] will potentially be accessible to the government. They will have to decide whether they need to collect that data or who should have access to the data.”

Outgoing APRA chairman Wayne Byres told the AFR in January that he is “yet to see the clear economic case” for a CBDC. “If the community embraces [CBDCs] then we need to think about the implications,” he said. “The way a digital currency might be used can have very, very big implications for the structure of the rest of the financial system.”

Siddiqi says Australia has no choice. “The world is going digital,” he says. “Either you join them or you fall behind.”