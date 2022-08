Critical thinking time for Home Affairs and Industry portfolios

The Albanese government has come good on previously signalled intentions to get stuck into cyber security, critical infrastructure and critical industries deemed to be in the national interest, as it moves to stamp its own brand on policies otherwise prone to unfortunate bipartisan agreements.

Both home affairs minister Clare O’Neill and industry minister Ed Husic have, over the past few days, revealed details of reviews and stakeholder and industry re-engagement ahead of next month’s marquee jobs summit, which is to be followed by an October Budget.

The conspicuous elevation of cybersecurity to its own portfolio seat in cabinet under the recently elected Labor government is about a lot more than a mere boost in profile.