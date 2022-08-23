The path to cloud offers rewards but isn’t risk-free

Powered By

The federal government’s COVIDSafe app is a classic case of a cloud project gone wrong. It spent around $20 million on the heavily promoted app, which had a meagre take-up rate and identified only a handful of close contacts. It now serves as a warning for future cloud-based, citizen-facing applications.

“Around 75% of software projects, regardless of whether they’re in the private or government sector, fail,” says Tom Worthington, honorary lecturer in the ANU’s School of Computing.

Understanding why things fail, he says, usually comes down to the suitability of the application for the intended customer. Things quickly go wrong when projects aren’t planned properly or use-cases aren’t thought through correctly – both of which happened with the COVIDSafe app.

So how can governments assess cloud’s usefulness? Is cloud always the answer or are there reasons for keeping computing capability on-premises?

Cloud understanding differs across government

With some exceptions, including sensitive Defence projects, the government is all-in on cloud. The secure cloud strategy (SCS), launched in 2017 and updated in 2021, is focused on helping government agencies at all levels use cloud technology.

The SCS has four pillars focused on the benefits cloud can provide government. These include:

Increasing the speed of delivering new platforms;

Allowing for continuous improvement;

Providing easier access to services;

Reducing the effort needed for maintenance, allowing agencies to focus on improving services.

It’s this focus on improving services to citizens where cloud comes into its own, says Robert Fisher, director of technology at Publicis Sapient. “Government must continue to invest in cloud to respond to rapidly evolving citizen behaviours and expectations,” he says.

Fisher points to the recent Publicis Sapient digital citizen survey, which found 92% of Australians want more digital government services, while 87% say they prefer digital government services because it saves them time and is more convenient.

“For these reasons, investing in cloud is about more than just cost savings,” he says. “[Cloud] is about enabling better citizen experiences. There remains significant opportunity for cloud to enable a more citizen-centric approach when connecting government applications and services with citizens.”

But there’s more to cloud than citizen experience and cost savings, says David Forman, public sector general manager at service provider TechnologyOne. “It’s hard to speak about government cloud as a single topic because the levels of understanding differ,” he says. “The people who have done well [with cloud] are the ones who have gone from the app down in terms of developing their whole technology strategy.”

This is where the COVIDSafe app looms large. It failed because it was badly designed and wasn’t evaluated correctly.

Cloud comes into its own when an agency or department is using a legacy application that’s reaching the end of its life, says Forman. It could be because the person trusted to maintain the application is leaving the organisation or retiring. There’s no point training someone else so it pays to look at alternatives, such as a cloud-based application.

“This is where the smart people do a scan of the market and see software as a service (SaaS) is where it’s going,” he says.

A critical aspect of moving to cloud is applications look and feel different for those who have been using the legacy applications. “You need to change internal processes and conduct education to minimise resistance to change,” Forman says.

Time to invest

While departments and agencies are moving to cloud in line with the SCS, many applications are still resident in on-premises data centres or have been hybridised so there’s an element of on-prem and cloud mixed together.

So why do departments and agencies choose to invest in cloud, particularly given many applications require some degree of customisation, partially negating the cost benefits?

According to Michael Ewald, director of technology at service provider Contino, it comes down to agility. In this case, cloud’s ‘agility’ is its ability to help clients move fast, introduce new services and continuously improve their products.

“Agility provides faster time to value,” he says. “That could be revenue, risk mitigation, customer demand or your security response.”

Ewald also notes cloud computing is faster and cheaper when it comes to experimentation and innovation. That’s partly because working with cloud service providers introduces a shared responsibility model. “They essentially spend billions of dollars investing in security and risk mitigation initiatives.”

However, cloud and SaaS aren’t the simple remedies they’re often made out to be, says Publicis Sapient’s Fisher. Classic SaaS applications in HR and CRM are ripe for cloud, but they need to be balanced with other elements such as user access, the complexity of changes required to business processes and the end-user experience.

“Governments of all levels must be cautious of classic SaaS options because they still often require customisations,” he says. “If this hasn’t been anticipated, it can result in delayed implementations, cost blowouts and limits on future flexibility.”

For local and state authorities, SaaS offers operational best practices faster because they’re available off the shelf. More than anything, says Fisher, it’s about understanding what is unique about your organisation’s needs and what processes, operations and regulatory requirements are comparable with others.

For cloud-based applications such as the COVIDSafe app, the lessons are clear. The way citizens use the application needs to be paramount. Because this wasn’t thought through clearly enough, and there were technical difficulties such as operating system incompatibility on the target mobile device, the application failed to deliver. It was a costly lesson in how to get cloud utterly wrong.