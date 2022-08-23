Hybrid or the highway: Why the public sector must offer greater workplace flexibility

Powered By

The hybrid or fully remote workplace for public servants is the way of the future. The pattern enforced by governments in response to the pandemic is here to stay.

Damian West, the deputy director-general of workforce capability and governance, workplace safety and industrial relations in the ACT government, says the days of public servants coming to the same building and sitting at the same desk Monday to Friday are over. Because of the pandemic, managers and employees have discovered the hybrid working model is more effective and efficient.

“Often we found and our staff told us that they are as productive working in different locations as they would rocking up to the same desk every day, 9am to 5pm,” says West.

A study by associate professor Sue Williamson of UNSW Canberra and professor Linda Colley from CQUniversity showed almost three in five APS employees believed their productivity was higher when working from home.

“While only a small percentage of employees worked three days a week from home, a fifth of respondents would like to work this amount of time from home,” the authors say. “Over a third of employees would like to work from home all the time, or for 80% of their working week.” A global study of 3000 employees showed 76% wanted to continue working from home, preferably two days a week.

Williamson and Colley also reported that most employees had experienced no adverse workplace health and safety impacts of working from home. (Although it found that more than half of the managers had noticed negative physical or psychological impacts of working from home on their staff, which they put down to ‘COVID-fatigue’.)

Williamson has also argued that working from home should be regulated as a collective condition of employment. “Now that COVID-normal is being established, it’s time for policymakers, unions and human resource practitioners to craft regulation that is fit for purpose as employees work hybridly,” she writes in a piece co-authored by UTS doctoral student Alicia Pearce.

West says the ACT government is looking to give public servants the option to choose how many days they wish to work in the office or other workplace settings.

“We think giving staff that opportunity to choose where they’re working can be managed quite effectively,” says West. “Moving forward, we’re strongly of the view that hybrid is a really good offering for people. They can come together and do all the things you can only do in person and also have the opportunity to do thinking, knowledge or writing work in another setting. It could be home or it could be in a workplace closer to where they live.

“When we think about hybrid, we’re not containing that to their traditional workplace. We’re also opening up other workplaces where people can go to work when working from home is not suitable for them.”

This opportunity is now available thanks to the technology public servants use to get the job done. That includes cloud and connection tools allowing virtual meetings and document sharing.

“Anyone who has run a national or international footprint will appreciate that often you’re collaborating online virtually to get the best people on the job, so I absolutely believe collaboration and the output of government can continue to be managed in a hybrid setting,” he says.

West believes the pandemic has forced employees to become proficient at using cloud-based tools and this has led to improved work practices. “Now we’re seeing a whole range of efficiencies,” he says. “You can actually get more people into the key meetings than ever before because you’re not losing people to commuting, to overrunning to other meetings and other limitations that a lot of the physical settings have historically had.

“We know people are working and connecting. We see huge amounts of digital activity. I suspect there is more engagement and digital connection than ever before. With the metadata that we see, people are connecting far more than ever before and in greater numbers and for a greater duration.”

Hybrid working and cultural change

West says department and agency heads are ready to deal with any cultural fallout from employees not coming into the office every day.

“The overwhelming majority of public servants I know come to work to do a good job and make a strong contribution,” he says. “If anything, these people are working longer and are more active than ever before.

“People are more engaged and committed and are responding well to the trust that we’ve put into them.”

He says hybrid working arrangements are being negotiated at a team level. “We are leaving this up to teams to negotiate and work through their structures,” he says. “We’re allowing people to work flexibly. We are allowing them to work in a hybrid way and I don’t believe there has been a productivity downturn.”

And what about those old-school leaders who say workers need to be in the office to be productive? “Anyone who has led knows that isn’t the case,” he says. “Those days are long gone in the main.”

West says the ACT government is investing in infrastructure to facilitate hybrid working. “We’re providing state-of-the-art office spaces so that when people come together, they can work collaboratively and collegiately.

“In our jurisdiction, we’re already on a trajectory where we’re moving away from a fixed-desk space. We’re moving to activity-based models, so this is a continuation of that. It means you can have a much more modern workplace that people can utilise much more effectively.”

West believes this change of approach is essential for the public service, which is trying to entice and retain the best talent and expertise. A survey of 5000 public servants by UNSW Canberra showed that 45% would switch jobs or leave the sector without the opportunity to work from home.

“Providing a good physical workplace is a key part of that,” he says. “Providing the tools and the training and the learning and then the managerial support to allow them to work best is all part of working in a hybrid way. It’s not all in, all out. It’s about getting to that balance.

“We’re investing heavily in upskilling people in working that environment but that’s supported by better technology and good office spaces. We’ve retained really big spaces but expect to use them differently from how we had in the past.”