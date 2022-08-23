Preparing the public service for technology jobs of the future

As technological change accelerates, public servants will need to continue to upskill. And it’s not just those who work in traditional IT or ICT areas; digital transformation impacts all roles and employment categories.

“When they talk about digital skills, it’s not just IT but also things like human-centred capabilities like service design,” says Jeff Goedecke, who runs ICT at the Department of Defence.

Geodecke estimates more than 10,000 people work in digital and ICT roles in the APS. “Demand is increasing, he says. “In terms of specific skills required, I would say cloud computing would be pretty close to the top of the list.

“More and more companies have been moving from traditional server infrastructure to solutions with AI and machine learning. These are being provided through the cloud and those skills are very important.

“Cloud, at the moment, is most in demand … and probably the highest paying.”

Geodecke believes the public sector needs to continue finding and growing more data scientists and people with cybersecurity skills.

“As companies rely more on automated systems, and certainly inside defence and government, cybersecurity is absolutely paramount,” he says. “You can automate things to a degree but it really does take analysts and specialists and their tools to undertake that most important role.”

The problem for the public sector is large corporates such as banks and mining companies also need those skills, and technology experts are in short supply. According to an Australian Information Industry Association’s annual member survey, the Commonwealth Bank alone wants to hire 1000 tech specialists in 2022. Then there’s Atlassian, which is looking for 5000 additional local workers, and US tech services firm Cognizant, which hopes to add 1000 staff.

Only 5% of respondents to the survey thought the education system produced enough job-ready graduates, with 49% saying graduates required significant further training to be effective.

“That makes things really challenging for us,” says Geodecke. “It’s very difficult for the public sector to compete along those lines as well.”

The public sector’s value proposition

How can the public service retain skilled workers in this space when so much competition comes from the private sector and overseas?

“We’re seeing adverts at the moment where more and more companies are offering to bring people in straight out of high school, cadetships and internships to build their skills from the ground up,” says Geodecke. “The real gap in our workforce is for those people who have more experience – those with five to 15 years. It’s the mid-career kind of people we want, to gain experience.

“The public service needs to provide really compelling roles to undertake, and career paths that make sense to attract them because those are highly sought-after skills.”

While acknowledging the big gap in remuneration between the private and public sectors, Geodecke says organisations must attract and retain employees through their value proposition. “The argument there is it’s not all about remuneration, although that is obviously important. It’s about what we can offer. I would think there are opportunities.”

He cites the example of attracting tech-savvy people at the beginning of their careers. They are not only more likely to be better remunerated in the public service, they could have more rewarding and flexible opportunities working in the government tech sector.

“You need to have a compelling value proposition with meaningful work,” says Geodecke. “It needs to be flexible, it needs to be contemporary, it needs to be exciting.

“We need to create career pathways. We should train them up, give them skills and experiences and encourage them to seek other opportunities. We should leave the door open [for them to leave]. I’ve seen lots of people in our organisation who have gone out and circled back.

“The important thing is the private sector isn’t for everybody. They do lose a sense of vision. So you need to make sure people leave with a positive experience and you may get them back at some point.”

Role for universities

The universities need to play their part, too. Goedecke says tertiary institutions produce fewer than 9000 IT graduates a year when the market requires at least 14,000. “We know that through that avenue alone it won’t be sufficient, so entry-level programs are going to have to adapt a little,” he says.

Goedecke says global technology partners have developed strategies to address this gap. “They’re working with academic institutions to design very tailored courses for employees so they can train them for specific roles and build their capability,” he says. “They can do this progressively.”

Programs such as this are appealing because people can learn desirable skills and start applying them in shorter timeframes.

“Smart companies will build a lot of training like that,” he says. “It’s learning applications, learning contributions to business and ultimately ending up with degrees over a longer period. In the meantime, they’re productive and building experience in the workplace. I think it makes a whole lot of sense.”

He says Defence has partnerships with universities to ensure the public sector has technology skills for the future. “Certainly, our defence science organisation has close relationships with academic institutions across the country,” he says.

UNSW Canberra at the Australian Defence Force Academy allows trainee officers to combine an IT degree with their military and leadership training. Cybersecurity is a key focus area. “UNSW has been able to adapt to be really useful in terms of skills that underpin what we need from our Defence people,” he says. “You see that flexibility more broadly with all the short courses.”

The APS Academy is also helping public servants develop their skills through the digital profession. Any government employee can become a member, which gives them access to training courses and resources, mentoring and coaching programs and short-term job-mobility opportunities.