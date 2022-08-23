A new equation for outcome-focused digital delivery

Building highly accessible, secure and resilient solutions requires skill – especially if you aim to increase agility in delivery and operations.

Despite nearly three-quarters of business leaders being engaged in cloud strategy and more than half of executives identifying cloud as a platform for growth and innovation, organisations still have room for improvement when it comes to realising the substantial value of their cloud investments and positioning data as a driver of evidence-based decision-making.

With exponential data growth, The Australian Data Strategy recognises that: “Data can help individuals, businesses and governments make better decisions, whilst unlocking social and economic value.”

The case for further leveraging this data to help drive insights and better citizen outcomes is therefore compelling, with the flexibility of cloud being an essential enabler.

The adaptability of cloud capability also provides a significant advantage for organisations considering different pathways towards successful digital delivery. While some organisations will choose to invest in program security and compliance, others might consider prioritising change management and shared responsibility models, making the applicability of cloud highly desirable and valuable.

In conjunction with strengthening data utilisation across multiple categories, it’s important that business and government leaders feel confident in discussing the potential long-term value of cloud, as well as its ability to be executed securely and in a trusted environment. This confidence comes from a reduced reliance on technical expertise and an increased interest in pursuing business outcomes, powered by technology.

Critical to this process is helping customers understand the value of a human-led, tech-enabled approach, whereby problems are solved at the intersection of human ingenuity and digital capability, driving purpose-led impact for clients and communities alike.

Whether your organisation is introducing new technologies to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen the resilience of critical supply chains or build trust with citizens consuming digital services, secure cloud capabilities must be at the heart of the initiative. This requires leadership to cascade down the value chain to ensure difficult concepts are simplified and communicated in a way for all to understand and, importantly, that digital “street smarts” are applied from start to finish.

By performing the basics well, organisations can successfully implement cloud capabilities at pace, helping them get it right the first time and focus on creating sustainable value, while innovating and evolving for the challenges of tomorrow.

Cloud is unquestionably an unprecedented opportunity for growth and innovation, presenting organisations at all levels of maturity with an avenue to scale new heights and imagine the art of the possible, from digital delivery to data-driven decision-making.

There’s never been a better time to get cloud strategies right. By taking a fresh, bold and innovative approach, organisations can unlock value and strengthen new digital revenue streams, introduce smarter ways of working and ultimately deliver superlative customer experiences.

*Natalie Mitchell is a partner in digital innovation and cloud engineering, and leads PwC Australia’s alliance with AWS.