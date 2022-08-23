Defence paints-up snipers as recruitment target

For all the high technology thrown at modern warfare, one essential soldiering role remains that embodies the very human and literal aspect of the taking of another life: the sniper.

As the skies above the Northern Territory swarm with the latest aircraft and automated battle systems, to the southwest of Brisbane dozens of aspirant soldiers from the 6th Battalion (6RAR) Royal Australian Regiment are getting down in the weeds and scrub to take a shot at being a sniper.

It’s that time of the year when Defence puts its sniper school on show.

Almost all candidates will fail (around 80%), as they grind through ‘phase two’ — basic sniper training that puts aspirants under severe stress to test their ability to make split-second decisions and still shoot with accuracy and stealth so their target and adversary is ‘neutralised’ before they hear the gunshot.

While the romanticised image of a sniper is a lone operator taking out a single high-value target in the moments before a potentially tragic event unfolds, the reality is usually messier.

Snipers are often called upon in the heat of battle to neutralise targets that may otherwise win or overwhelm an operation or contact.

They also have to live with the knowledge their role in the armed forces is, at its very core, a lethal one — because if they miss, the game can be given away.

It’s not for everyone, so the Army’s publicity machine needs to cast a wide net to recruit those capable of the role.

“The soldiers are taught how to detect and identify targets that most people might miss. Snipers are required to be meticulous with their ability to analyse the battlefield,” Sniper team leader lance corporal Reece Tomlinson said.

“We had a great panel of students and they all worked at a high level and achieved above the required standard.”

Tomlinson said some of the trainees exceeded expectations.

From what Defence will reveal, the basic sniper course is broken into two modules.

The first includes a psychological and character assessment combined with day and night navigation training and testing.

The second phase tests observation, navigation, optics, ranging (judging distances), camouflage and concealment and stalking.

Candidates then have to complete a “full mission profile” that Defence describes as “participants navigating, stalking and neutralising a target, then extracting themselves, all without being seen.”

Except by their assessors.

Snipers traditionally operated in two-person teams, with a spotter providing an extra set of eyes beyond the scope.

It’s from where the oft-used managerialist term ‘scope-creep’ derives; when the crosshairs drift off the target.

These days “sniper cells” as the Army calls them, can work in a number of configurations, including four and six-person teams.

And there is real operational demand for snipers, both domestically and on overseas operations. Police forces across Australia need to retain crack shots to potentially neutralise sieges or when operational targets might shoot back.

A less discussed element of their work is providing invisible cover for protective security, often around major events or high-profile leadership visits.

As for the hardware used today, after more than a century it’s still a basic, well-made bolt-action rifle known as the SR98.

READ MORE:

Army plugs into battlefield EVs with Bushmaster electric prototype