Primary prevention essential to stopping domestic violence

Australia must address the root causes of domestic violence at a cultural level, according to a new report by domestic violence prevention organisation Our Watch.

Men in Focus: A Practical Guide offers practical advice for community leaders and educators to motivate men and boys to be part of creating a society that is safer, and more equal. It builds on a review conducted by Our Watch in 2019, which found harmful forms of masculinity contribute to driving men’s violence against women.

The guide suggests initiatives for community leaders and educators to target male and mixed gender audiences in an effort to address “the problematic impact on people of patriarchal and capitalist structures and processes.”

This includes a focus on building empathy and motivation, fostering self-awareness and developing prevention initiatives.

Public discourse around domestic violence has often focused on the role of first responders and the legal system in creating a culture where domestic violence is permissible. However, an increasing number of state and federal actors are focusing on primary prevention — that is, preventing the attitudes that result in domestic violence from forming.

According to the guide, early primary prevention is key to a whole-of-society approach to addressing domestic violence.

“Men’s violence against women occurs across all levels of society, in all communities and across cultures,” the document said.

“While there are things we can all do individually to address gender inequality, long-term collective action is required to challenge and transform the norms, structures and practices that reinforce gender inequality and lead to men’s violence against women occurring at the extraordinarily high rates it currently does.”

While there is no single cause of violence against women, the Our Watch points to traditional attitudes regarding masculinity and have gender as a key driver.

“Studies highlight that a significant proportion of men and boys adhere to more inequitable and sexist attitudes,” Our Watch said.

“These attitudes increase the likelihood that men will perpetrate or excuse violence against women, and less likely to intervene when other men are displaying sexist or violent behaviour.”

It is also possible for women and girls to be complicit in perpetuating the cultural attitudes contributing to domestic violence, and Our Watch suggested they too were an important target for primary prevention measures.

“Opposition against gender reform can not only come from men but also women who are, for example, invested in traditional femininity and traditional female roles and who are also invested in men being masculine in recognisable and normative ways,” the guide said.

On 16 August, West Australian minister for the prevention of family and domestic violence Simone McGurk announced a pool of $3 million would be available for primary prevention initiatives in the community and non-government sector.

“While investment in crisis response and early intervention remains critically important, we are committed to preventing violence in the first place,” she said.

“An enormous amount can be achieved at the grassroots level. Local government and community organisations can play an important part in the prevention of violence against women.”

Organisations can apply for funding under the Family and Domestic Violence Primary Prevention Grants Program via Tenders WA. Applications close on 30 September, 2022.

Our Watch is an initiative under the National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women and their Children, and complements the work of Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety (ANROWS).

