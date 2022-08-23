Secretary de Brouwer visits New Zealand for public sector reform ideas

Secretary for public sector reform Gordon de Brouwer has made a trip across the Tasman Sea, visiting the New Zealand Te Kawa Mataaho public service commission.

Posting on LinkedIn, de Brouwer said it was a “pleasure” to learn from the Kiwi commission about successful public sector reform implementation.

“My thanks also go out to the leaders and teams from the Treasury, Inland Revenue, NZ Customs, and Ministries of Environment, Social Development and Justice who met with me to talk about their recent reform initiatives.

“I appreciate the time and insight minister Hipkins generously provided,” de Brouwer said.

New Zealand public sector commissioner Peter Hughes likewise was welcoming of the opportunity for the two governments to share public sector reform pathways.

“The Public Service Act 2020 is modernising the way we work, and enabling us to operate with a common purpose, principles, and values. We are already seeing some significant gains from the reforms, and I was happy to share our journey with Dr de Bouwer,” Hughes commented.

The visit marks the first international visit by de Brouwer in his role as secretary for public sector reform, since taking up the role in June.

As previously reported in The Mandarin, de Brouwer has extensively spoken and written about public sector reform.

Back in 2017, the then-secretary of the Department of Environment and Energy said public servants needed to be more empowered, bureaucratic thinking should be broadened, and trust in public institutions increased.

