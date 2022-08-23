Contenders weigh-in for Defence logistics UAVs

Heavy-lift drones could replace helicopters in a range of Australian rescue, extraction and delivery missions within five to 10 years, as Defence pumps the accelerator on the new technology that promises widespread civilian crossover.

As the nation’s armed forces are increasingly drawn into civilian domestic disaster-relief missions courtesy of climate change, the Army is prototyping a range of logistics options for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) that could also change how emergency services operate.

Defence says the Army selected 18 concepts to display at its recent Innovation Day, which is when industry gets to proffer solutions to the problems the military is asked to fix.

In the case of UAVs, which are already in widespread use, Army reckons there’s a “capability gap” in some weight categories that are too big for small drones but don’t necessarily require a crewed aircraft like a Hercules or Chinook.

The logistics sweet spots Defence is looking to cover include drones being able to carry 35kg over 100km, and designs that can carry 200kg over 180km — the key weight for casualty evacuation.

Some responses to the Innovation Day pitch also met the heavy-lifting category of 800kg over 200km.

The official line from Defence is that the concepts it’s trialling are about preparing for the future so that there is a level of industrial maturity present before it commissions a big build.

Brigadier Warren Gould, director general of Systems and Integration at Army Headquarters, said that despite logistics UAVs not yet being a fully mature capability, the Army was looking at what was achievable from the concepts and prototypes.

“None are going to lead to delivery of immediate capability in the next 12-24 months. It’s about developing technology that has a path into a major project in future years.”

The concepts that made the first cut are now being assessed by Gould’s team and the Defence Innovation Hub to determine how likely they are to achieve specified benchmarks, with those making the grade being announced in September.

