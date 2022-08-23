Investment NSW CEO reportedly steps back over Barilaro saga

Investment NSW CEO Amy Brown has resigned from her position as CEO at the agency, although she remains as secretary of the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade, according to the AFR.

Brown has been the subject of controversy lately over her decision to appoint former deputy NSW premier John Barilaro as senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas (STIC Americas).

The Mandarin has reached out to the agency and the department for confirmation of the role changes.

However, Brown’s LinkedIn shows her time in the role ended this month.

A draft memo to staff included in the article from Brown said the ongoing saga from the past few weeks has led her to the conclusion she could no longer perform both roles at the same time.

“I have made the decision that I can best serve the needs of our state by separating my dual roles as chief executive officer of Investment NSW and secretary of Enterprise, Investment and Trade,” the email read.

The AFR reported Investment NSW executive director of commercial transactions Katie Knight will act as interim CEO, with Ben Rooke then taking up Knight’s role.

Last week, former NSW public service commissioner Graeme Head’s inquiry into the process found some of Brown’s conduct to not meet the Code of Ethics and Conduct, particularly in her consultations about the role with then-minister for trade Stuart Ayres.

Brown has also appeared as a witness at the separate upper house inquiry into her role as the final decision maker into Barilaro’s conduct.

“Any conversations I had with minister Ayres were, therefore — to a degree — influential on my decision but, in my view, it did not amount to undue influence because, at all times, I felt the decision was mine, ultimately mine to make,” Brown previously told the upper house inquiry.

Former public servant Jenny West told the inquiry Brown described the role as a “present” for someone, which Brown has denied saying.

