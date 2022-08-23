ACCC warns of ‘Hi Mum’ scam spike

The ACCC-run Scamwatch is urging the public to be wary of phone messages from a family member or friend claiming they need help, following a significant rise in “Hi Mum…” scams in recent months.

In ‘Hi Mum’ or family impersonation scams, scammers use chat apps to pose as a family member or friend to contact victims.

The scammer often claims to have lost or damaged their phone, and are messaging from a new number. Once they have developed a rapport with their target, the scammer will ask for personal information such as photos, or money to help urgently pay a bill, contractor or replace the phone.

Some messages will simply say “it’s me,” while in other cases the scammers appear to have contact information and use the name of the person they are impersonating.

More than 1,150 Australians fell victim to these kinds of scams in the first seven months of this year, with total reported losses of $2.6 million. The vast majority were reported in June and July 2022.

The ACCC is urging people who receive suspicious messages from a number they don’t recognise, to independently verify the contact.

Commission deputy chair Delia Rickard advised the public that if someone had contacted them, claiming to be a son, daughter, relative or friend, they should verify this claim by calling that person on the number already stored on your phone — this would confirm their old phone was indeed no longer in use.

“If they pick up – you know it’s a scam,” Rickard said.

“Scammers will stop at nothing to get your personal details or money and this particular scam is designed to pull your heartstrings. It’s important to stop and think if you get a message, especially on WhatsApp, because chances are it’s not your family member or friend, it’s a scammer.

“Above all, never send money without being absolutely sure who you are sending it to.”

With government and private sector data breaches on the rise, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) has warned half of all reportable breaches were the result of “compromised credentials”. A total of 28% of incidents were the result of ‘spear phishing’ attacks — where scams like “Hi Mum” have been used to obtain a user’s personal information to create an opening in network security.

The concerns are flagged at the same time officials are warning the Australian public their online security is only as strong as their weakest password.

Australian Information and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said organisations must put personal accountability at the centre of their data management policies.

“Australians expect that their personal information will be handled with care when they choose to engage with a product or service and are more likely to entrust their data to organisations that have demonstrated effective privacy management,” Falk said.

While women aged over 55 have made more than two-thirds of family impersonation scams reports, authorities believe the numbers underestimate just how many men have been victims. Men are less likely to report being the victim of a crime for fear it will make them look weak, stupid, or ‘unmanly’. Research from the UK, for example, has shown men are more likely to be scammed, and lose over twice as much money on average when they do.

More information about scams can be found in the ACCC’s latest Targeting Scams report.

Authorities are encouraging people who detect or fall victim to a scam to visit the Scamwatch website.

