Switching lanes: Australia’s new electric vehicle approach

Fewer countries have resisted the move to electric vehicles (EVs) with more political stubbornness. Along the way, the resistance was typified by former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison: embracing electric vehicle technology would, essentially, end the weekend.

In full-throated electioneering mode, Morrison accused Labor of not understanding that fact: “I’ll tell you what, it’s not going to tow your trailer. It’s not going to tow your boat.”

On August 19, Australia had its first Electric Vehicle Summit, in Canberra. Figures previously seen as peripheral to policy-making in the capital took centre stage, including the chair of Tesla, Robyn Denholm, Volkswagen Australia’s chief executive, Paul Samson, and co-founder of Atlassian, Mike Cannon-Brookes.