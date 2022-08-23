Marles terminates Dutton’s rainbow ban at Defence

Deputy prime minister and defence minister Richard Marles has moved swiftly to put the Albanese government’s own values stamp on the Department of Defence and armed services, issuing instructions that effectively shred Peter Dutton’s infamous ‘rainbow ban’ for Defence events.

In a staff email to all Defence personnel jointly penned by Department of Defence secretary Greg Moriarty and chief of the defence force Angus Campbell issued on Tuesday, 23 August, the joint chiefs observe the deputy PM has called time on widely condemned direction.

“Each year we recognise events of significance and importance. Many of these events contribute to our inclusive culture by acknowledging and promoting awareness of our diverse workforce. Last year a direction was issued in the DEFGRAM 221/2021 regarding how events of significance be conducted [sic], including those activities which should cease,” the Defence email reads.

“The Deputy Prime Minister has instructed that this direction be lifted, with effect 23 August 2022.”

The subject of a sustained backlash from diverse communities across Australia, the 2021 so-called ‘rainbow ban’ came after Dutton zeroed in on an IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia) morning tea at Defence as a being too woke.

However, change may be gradual at first.

Classified as “Official”, the email notes that: “The Joint Directive 10/2021 – Defence Participation in Events of Significance and Importance remains extant. The Joint Directive outlines the five guiding principles for Defence’s participation in events of significance and importance. These principles are impartiality, selectivity, reputation, inclusivity, and readiness.”

The Mandarin is seeking to clarify with the minister’s office whether this means that the Dutton rainbow ban is being rescinded immediately or will be retired at some time in the near future.

The sober, instructional tone of the Defence email indicates it’s unlikely there will be a rainbow flag flying from Russell Hill over the coming days.

“The list of 2022 enterprise events of significance agreed by the Enterprise Business Committee are listed on the Defence Events site [sic]. In regard to other days or events, as stated in the Joint Directive, local activities are to be approved by commanders and managers at a level appropriate to their size and significance,” the Defence email says.

“This includes for example team activities in support of not-for-profit organisations, charity events, and upcoming days such as Wear it Purple and R U Okay Day.”

There is, however, a notable concession at the end of the email that leaves the door firmly ajar for a more broadminded Defence events calendar.

“To demonstrate our commitment to all of our people we will consider a wider range of events of significance and importance for 2023,” the Defence email says.

“Over the next 12 months, we have the opportunity to positively reinforce and highlight our commitment to diversity and inclusion through finalisation of our next Defence culture strategy, following the nominal end of Pathway to Change: Evolving Defence Culture 2017-22 this year.”

Nothing like a natural juncture to expedite regime change. But hey, who’s counting the days?

READ MORE:

Defence leaders urged to support LGBTIQ staff following ‘divisive’ ban