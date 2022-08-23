Welcome to the future of digital government services

At some point, almost every important interaction with a government agency via a digital channel becomes personal.

And so it should. Australians now expect the same kind of personalised service from government organisations online as they receive from commercial organisations – at least since CRM technologies hit the mainstream 20 years ago.

Yes, they want to access general information too, though mainly to find out what’s available to them personally. And then they want service.

Strangely, until a few years ago, citizens were more likely to go online to find the information they needed via government websites and then join a service centre queue – on the phone or in person – for personal attention.

Now, thanks in no small part to the pandemic driving digital transformation, many citizens and organisations alike want to solve more service inquiries online, ideally in a single session.

Better personalised customer experiences

People go online for two main reasons: to waste time or save time. Clearly, they don’t want to waste time when interacting with government. They don’t know or care which segment or ‘persona’ they fit into, they just want their needs met. And fast.

“We’ve seen a huge transformation over the last five-plus years, shifting from government agencies presenting brochure-like information about what they do to a much more customer-centric approach of service delivery,” explains web developer Kim Pepper. Pepper is co-founder and technical director at PreviousNext, a Sydney-based company that works with several state and federal government agencies on user-experience strategies, website builds and content management programs using the open-source Drupal platform.

“True digital service delivery is about making it easy for people to get things done when they need to, super quickly and securely. It’s about removing the friction so people can get their transactions with government done digitally. For example, I recently renewed my driver’s licence online and it took me less than a minute.”

That speed of service delivery (without ‘friction’) across government websites, apps and other digital channels is much more achievable with cloud-based critical infrastructure, explains Roshi Balendran, who is NetApp’s federal public sector manager.

NetApp is one of Australia’s biggest providers of cloud data services, having provided data-management solutions to support the delivery of critical government services for more than 20 years. Balendran says the company has seen increased demand for hugely scalable cloud services as more agencies undergo digital transformation.

“Over the last 12 months, we have worked with several federal departments and agencies to move large-scale workloads to the public cloud, at speed,” he says. “Some customers are moving petabyte-sized environments in a matter of weeks.” To put that volume of data into perspective, a petabyte’s worth of data in the cloud (1,024 terabytes or 1,048,576 gigabytes) is more than enough to hold 11,000 high-definition 4K movies.

Balendran adds that such a rapid transfer of data is made possible through purpose-built cloud services that help clients plan, migrate and operate their environments in the public cloud.

As Pepper puts it, scalability is a major reason cloud technologies have come to the fore in recent years as individuals and organisations keep adding to their massive data collections. By design, the distributed infrastructures of cloud services simply make them more highly available, reliable and scalable than those served from traditional on-premises servers.

“High availability and reliability are essential when you’re seeing massive increases in online traffic,” he adds. “In the middle of the pandemic we saw a tenfold increase in web traffic for one of our government clients, and because the system was running on Kubernetes (an open-source system for automating scaling and deployment of cloud applications) it scaled up automatically. You can’t get the rapid scalability without cloud [technology].”

Balendran says organisations using cloud are also supporting our natural environment. “The continued adoption of cloud computing could prevent the emission of more than one billion metric tons of carbon dioxide from 2021 through 2024,” he says.

“A key benefit of the cloud is the greater efficiency of aggregated resources. Cloud and data software companies have an important role in reducing the data industry’s environmental impact and helping customers build sustainable solutions.”

The customer-first mindset driving collaboration and innovation

In the days before cloud was widely adopted, Pepper remembers demarcation challenges in government agencies between IT and finance teams on one side and customer-facing teams on the other.

“There used to be a time when getting approvals for new user experiences was a much more bureaucratic process,” he says. “You had to put together a request to a change advisory board and they’d consider it for several weeks. Then, if approved, the release would be several weeks later.

“Marketing teams were among the first within government to adopt agile approaches and wanted more flexibility to continuously improve their customer-facing services.”

These days, he sees much more collaborative innovation driven by a strong focus on continuously improving user experience. This customer-first mindset drives innovation across organisations, from streamlining administration processes to removing friction in front-line activities.

“Innovation is now much more driven by the need to make things simpler and removing the stuff that gets in the way of getting done what you want to get done,” Pepper says.

“Now with agile teams, it’s a very cooperative and collaborative focus on the flow of frequent innovation and getting releases out. It’s also allowing development teams to more freely get a workout trying new things.

“I think innovation has always come from that drive to improve user experience.”