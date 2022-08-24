eSafety Commissioner publishes 2022-2025 strategy

Balancing the rights of people to communicate freely online and the need for safety of vulnerable populations are at the heart of the 2022-2025 strategy released by Office of the eSafety Commissioner this week.

The office outlines its key areas of prevention and protecting Australians online as well as proactive and systemic change in the strategy and it also highlights some of the challenges it faces as new technologies are exploited by paedophiles, criminal networks and terror groups.

Monitoring how technology is being leveraged by bad actors online will continue to be a major feature of agency’s work.

“For example, in the context of child sexual exploitation and abuse, design vulnerabilities are generating a significant increase in this devastating type of crime. Livestreaming features, which may be end-to-end encrypted, are being weaponised to facilitate on-demand child sexual abuse,” the Strategic Outlook says.

“More commonly, there are a range of mainstream platforms and services that allow adults and children to co-mingle, without age or identity verification. This enables grooming, sexual extortion and other forms of social engineering.”

The agency is seeing evidence of how this lack of age or identity verification translates into harms for younger people, with attention being given to virtual reality environments that may result in the exploitation of vulnerable users.

“eSafety’s position is that platforms and services should be designed with safety in mind at the outset and not as an afterthought when the damage and harm is done. In addition to end-to-end encryption and livestreaming features, we are focusing our attention on algorithms, artificial intelligence, anonymity, and identity shielding, as well as looking further into the future with the growth of virtual and augmented reality.”

The growth of cryptocurrency is an area of interest for the eSafety agency because it has become a way child sexual-abuse content is bought online, and the strategy overview emphasises the need for the agency and its various regulatory partners to monitor the use of cryptocurrency by bad actors.

“Cryptocurrency may seem to be anonymous and untraceable. However, the takedowns of two commercial child sexual exploitation material sites – Welcome to Video and Dark Scandals – demonstrate how examining currency addresses, analysing the blockchain, and identifying indicative payment patterns such as value and time of day can allow law enforcement to identify individuals engaged in illegal practices,” the strategic overview says.

