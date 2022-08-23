Prominent US health official Anthony Fauci to resign at end of year

One of the prominent faces of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, has announced he is resigning from various positions at the end of this year, to pursue the “next chapter”.

In December, Fauci will step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and chief medical advisor to US president Joe Biden.

In a statement posted to the NIAID’s website, Fauci said it had been a privilege to serve under seven presidents over the course of his 38 years as director of the NIAID.

The director stressed he was not retiring, and wished to “continue to advance science and public health”.

“Thanks to the power of science and investments in research and innovation, the world has been able to fight deadly diseases and help save lives around the globe,” Fauci said.

“I am proud to have been part of this important work and look forward to helping to continue to do so in the future.”

During his career, Fauci not only advised the US government on the COVID-19 pandemic, but also on diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola, anthrax attacks, and more.

Last year, Fauci addressed an Australian crowd at the UNSW Centre for Ideas, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

During his talk, Fauci emphasised the importance of investing in science to prevent the outbreak of disease.

Fauci’s tenure during Donald Trump’s presidency was fraught, with Trump frequently undermining the public health official’s advice.

Current president Biden put out his own statement on Fauci’s resignation, praising him as a “dedicated public servant”.

“As he leaves his position in the US government, I know the American people and the entire world will continue to benefit from Dr Fauci’s expertise in whatever he does next. Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work,” the president said.

“I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.”

