RAAF Growlers greet French fighter jets in official ‘rendezvous’

The conspicuous thaw in Franco-Australian relations following the change of government has moved into military displays of affection, with the Department of Defence declaring an official aerial “rendezvous” between the French Air and Space Force (FASF) Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

As Australia’s allies continue to muster in the Northern Territory for Exercise Pitch Black 22, the French have become the latest military to demonstrate rapid deployment to the Pacific region, despatching a clutch of Dassault Rafale fighter jets to New Caledonia before landing in the Top End.

The rapid deployments to the Pacific and then Australia by NATO nations are part of the now annual ritual of “force projection” — choreographed military muscle-flexing to temper the ambitions of other geopolitical powers.

This year’s exercises will be particularly keenly watched by China, which has become overtly more active in the Pacific, and Russia, which is now engaged in a hot conflict with Ukraine.

France has a long and not uncontroversial history in Polynesia dating back to the colonial era when European powers came looking for commodities and converts. In the 20th century, France drew the ire of the region for persisting with nuclear weapons testing at Moruroa that only ceased in 1996.

Nuclear politics have been a defining feature of strategic frictions in the Pacific, not least the bombing and sinking of Greenpeace vessel the Rainbow Warrior in Auckland in 1985 that killed one person, an action attributed to the French by New Zealand as a lethal intelligence operation intended to stop anti-nuclear testing protests.

In 1984, New Zealand prime minister David Lange banned nuclear vessels from the nation, with the US repaying the move by suspending its obligations under the ANZUS treaty, a move that also affected intelligence sharing arrangements under the Five Eyes pact.

Almost 40 years later, with China ascendant in the region, French military associations with the Pacific are back on parade, with airborne welcoming gestures and photo opportunities.

According to Defence, the French “Dassault Rafale fighters and a Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft were greeted by RAAF No. 6 Squadron EA-18G Growlers between New Caledonia and Australia” as they flew in.

Commander Air Combat Group, air commodore Tim Alsop said airborne meet-and-greet demonstrated the “strength of the continued engagement between the two nations, and the ability to deploy air combat capability at short notice.”

“It was a fantastic opportunity for our Growler aircraft to join the French Dassault Rafale aircraft for the last leg of their journey to Australia,” Alsop added.

And not a submarine in sight along the way.

