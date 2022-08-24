ABS reports 3.6 million Australians experience coercive control

One in four women and one in six men have experienced partner emotional abuse, says a new report by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

According to a new analysis of data collected in the 2016 Personal Safety Survey (PSS), an estimated 2.2 million adult women (23%) and 1.4 million adult men (16%) have experienced emotional abuse by a partner at some point since the age of 15.

Emotional abuse, also known as coercive control, occurs when a person is subjected to certain behaviours or actions that are aimed at manipulating, controlling, isolating or intimidating. They are generally repeated behaviours and include psychological, social, financial (also known as economic abuse), and verbal abuse.

This builds on recent research by domestic violence prevention groups like Our Watch, that show women are more likely to be the victims of domestic violence than men in Australia, in part due to a pervasive culture of misogyny.

The ABS figures showed disparities in the kind, intensity, and regularity of abuse between genders, with women reporting almost universally worse experiences. Importantly, the strong correlation between people growing up around forms of domestic abuse and becoming a victim or perpetrator themselves may confirm the view of many domestic violence organisations that domestic violence can only be eliminated by changing attitudes towards women at a society-wide level.

While male victims were marginally more likely to experience social or financial control, female victims were significantly more likely to experience threatening or degrading behaviour, more likely to fear their partner, and likely to experience a wider range of abuse behaviours than men.

Data showed 8.7% of female respondents said they experienced emotional abuse from their current partner most, or all of the time. That number rose to 37.9% when women were asked about previous partners.

ABS Director of the National Centre for Crime and Justice Statistics Will Milne said the new analysis identified several socio-demographic characteristics associated with higher rates of partner emotional abuse.

“People more likely to experience partner emotional abuse were single parents, people with an intellectual or psychological disability, and those experiencing financial stress,” Milne said.

“Women and men who experienced childhood abuse or witnessed parental violence as a child were about twice as likely to experience partner emotional abuse in their adulthood.”

The analysis found people who experienced this kind of emotional abuse were far more likely to endure physical or sexual abuse as well, once again with profound impacts for women.

Although previous studies have suggested trans women, particularly trans women of colour, faced a higher than average risk of being the victim of domestic or sexual abuse, the ABS dataset did not break down its statistics by gender or sexuality.

