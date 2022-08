Defence extracts new deputy secretary from industry

The local chief of defence equipment heavyweight Northrop Grumman, Chris Deeble, is set to return to the Department of Defence as deputy secretary, Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (DEPSEC CASG), re-joining the department after a three-year stint in industry.

Although not yet officially announced, The Mandarin has confirmed Deeble’s appointment to the key platforms role at Defence and it is understood he will start in a few weeks.

The appointment comes amid the Albanese government’s mounting of a fresh Defence Strategic Review led by former defence minister Stephen Smith and former chief of defence Angus Houston.