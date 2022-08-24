Australia banks future energy supply on 2022 petroleum acreage release

Resources minister Madeleine King has announced 46,758 square kilometres of new acreage to be released for offshore petroleum exploration will back the local petroleum sector.

While the use of gas as a “transition fuel” to help Australia achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 was key, King said the ongoing investment in the petroleum sector was vital for the economy and meeting the energy needs of the population.

“At the same time as we strive to reduce emissions, it must be emphasised that continued exploration for oil and gas in commonwealth waters is central to alleviating future domestic gas shortfalls,” King said.

“Australia’s energy sector also continues to support international energy security, particularly during the global turbulence caused largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” she added.

Ten sites located across the Bonaparte, Browse, Carnarvon, and Gippsland basins have been approved by the government for petroleum exploration.

They are based in waters that have been identified off the coasts of the Northern Territory, Western Australia, Victoria, and the Ashmore and Cartier Islands.

The minister said all released sites were chosen based on nominations made by the petroleum industry and are subject to a public consultation process.

A similar process for the 2023 acreage release drew controversy last week when the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources copped a barrage of angry public feedback on Twitter for what struck many commenters as an anti-environmental policy position.

The department has made available on its website information about the identified release sites for 2022, public consultation comments and information on the bidding process.

“The 2022 Offshore Petroleum Exploration Acreage Release focuses on known oil and gas provinces with accessible infrastructure.

“This will ensure major projects maintain steady supplies into the future and will lower costs of development in a capital constrained world,” the minister’s statement read.

Meanwhile, the government has also given the green light to two new offshore greenhouse gas storage areas.

One permit will be given to a joint venture between INPEX, Woodside Energy and TotalEnergies for area G-7-AP over GHG21-1 in the Bonaparte Basin. The other permit will be granted to Woodside Energy for area G-8-AP over GHG21-3 in the Browse Basin.

King said the greenhouse gas storage approvals were the first since 2014 and offered new opportunities for local industry to use carbon capture and storage and to drive down Australia’s emissions to the target of 43% by 2030.

The minister also flagged a further five new offshore greenhouse gas storage permits would be finalised as part of the 2021 offshore Greenhouse Gas Storage Acreage Release. The approved permits would be announced later in 2022, she added.

“Australia is ideally placed to become a world leader in this emerging industry, with large, stable offshore geological formations for greenhouse gas storage,” King said.

“As we continue to take action to reduce emissions, I will work to ensure Australia remains an attractive destination for investment while maintaining our position as a world leader in the resources sector.”

