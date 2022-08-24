Long-time Liberal affiliate picked to lead WA’s Waste Authority

Elizabeth Carr has been named the new chair of Western Australia’s Waste Authority.

She brings significant experience from a wide range of high-level public and private roles in WA and New South Wales.

Carr was a member of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) from 2011 to 2019 and received the Order of Australia for “significant service to the community through voluntary contributions to the health, aged care, education, and social services sectors.”

Attempts to clarify the perception of Carr’s politics at the time of her EPA appointment were stonewalled by the state Liberal government in 2011-2012.

Her appointment to the EPA was previously described as “extremely alarming” by then WA Labor environment spokesperson Sally Talbot, because of her role in approving the Browse LNG project.

More recently, Carr was accused of taking part in the Liberal Party’s “colonisation” of Insurance and Care New South Wales (iCare) when she was appointed to a non-executive directorship role in 2015. As former secretary of the Paddington Branch of the NSW Liberal Party, she joined other iCare appointees with close links to the Liberal party, including long-time benefactor Michael Carapiet and former Barry O’Farrell policy director Kary Petersen.

An investigation into iCare found that since Carr’s appointment, the organisation was awarded more than $18.3 million in contracts to marketing firm IVE, run by former NSW Liberal Party president Geoff Selig, without tender.

Carr has since been reappointed to her role at iCare in addition to taking on the role of Waste Management chair.

WA environment minister Reece Whitby thanked outgoing chair Reg Howard-Smith, noting he left behind a strong foundation for the future.

Meanwhile, deputy chair and chief executive officer of Workpower Lee Broomhall and chief executive officer of the Resource Recovery Group Tim Youe have been reappointed for five-year terms.

“I look forward to working with these five talented people who bring a wide range of experience to this board,” Whitby said.