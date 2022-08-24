If you build it, will they come? Not so fast when its managing data in cloud

The pandemic has fast-tracked Australia’s demand for services to transition to a digital-first approach – including government. For the public sector, the benefits are more than engaging smarter with customers. Digital government helps support better analytics of big data to drive better policy and decision-making.

But is it ready to leap to a cloud-first approach that enables a smarter and more responsive government?

While Australian governments have laid the groundwork to support an uptake of cloud-based technology, the transition remains slow. According to the State of Cloud Adoption in Australia 2021 report, “despite promises and push to public cloud, most enterprises still struggle to get there.” And this is true of government.

Supporting the uptake of cloud-based technology

Using cloud-based technology, organisations can outsource the maintenance and support of services, including storage, databases, networks, software and analytics. And they can scale server use to support demand, internally and externally, as needed.

In addition, cloud supports flexible work practices. Virtual offices allow for business as usual wherever employees are, and allow for easier communication of data and insights to develop better policy and engagement.

This approach delivers better and more cost-effective solutions for both the private and public sectors. And it’s certainly true that federal, state and territory governments aren’t shying away from thinking cloud-first.

The federal government wants Australia to be one of the top three digital governments in the world. The NSW government cloud strategy introduced in February aims to “enable government-wide adoption of public cloud services in an aligned and secure manner, to accelerate innovation, modernise service delivery and drive better outcomes for the citizens of NSW.” A digital strategy supporting the Victorian public sector, released in November 2021, includes requirements for a “digital-ready public sector” driven by connection, responsiveness and evidence-based decision-making.

Government solutions that implement cloud-based technology are already in action:

Following the 2019-20 bushfires, the NSW Rural Fire Service used cloud-based technologies to support advanced analytics and planning, including planning for deployments and frontline operations;

In Western Australia, the land titles system managed by Landgate has moved to cloud systems to limit the outages and disruptions caused by severe storms;

In South Australia, the former Department for Communities and Social Inclusion used Salesforce software-as-a-service cloud platform to automate contract administration and processing of payments to non-government organisations, significantly reducing payment times.

And a fast-tracked roll-out of Office 365 standardised the ability for government agencies to communicate and collaborate more effectively, including in the sharing of data and analytics.

Procurement policies support the strategies. The Digital Transformation Agency has established a cloud panel to simplify access to services and consulting support to implement solutions for big and small projects. Similar panels exist for NSW, South Australia and Western Australia, while Victoria is simplifying access to cloud services through an Amazon web services contract. Queensland has panels for both Amazon and Google cloud services.

Despite a strong foundation, challenges remain

Australia’s approach, particularly in procurement, supports easier access to services and implementation knowledge. But barriers still exist to adoption and uptake because of security and data protection concerns.

Globally, IT experts recognise security as the most significant barrier to cloud adoption. The state of cloud adoption report found that IT leaders in the government sector believed in-house networks were “more secure”, allowing them to protect data better and meet their “increasing compliance requirement”.

An Asian Development Bank report identified the need for government to implement policies that balance protection with the need to enable secure data flows. “Some governments have put in place restrictive regulation,” it says. “Others have developed multiple technical and security policies which overlap with existing international standards, creating a complex mesh of conflicting policies.”

“Localisation” of data – a requirement of specific data to be only stored on cloud servers within a country’s borders – was a key factor limiting the uptake and effectiveness of cloud-based solutions in the public sector.

“It can be challenging for some government officials to fully grasp the way data protection and security works in a cloud environment,” the report says. “Some believe that outsourcing IT infrastructure and systems means that they have to relinquish control over their security and data protection processes, and that this may increase risks.

“This is not true, because security solutions may be more robustly implemented and imposed on a system-wide basis with cloud computing.”

The decision to host data within national borders, the report says, is a “conservative conclusion” to the issue of data security.

In Australia, legislation for data localisation is largely focused on personal and classified data. The My Health Records Act prevents personal health data from being held outside Australia. But a conservative approach to data means many are opting to maintain in-house services or a hybrid approach, mixing in-house with the cloud.

Turning to in-house solutions

In Australia, there’s a requirement for government agencies to establish robust cloud strategies and adoption plans. They need to identify systems worthy of migration and link their approaches and timelines to overarching government policies. With in-house support, they need to highlight transition objectives and benefits to staff and customers.

An analysis of United States federal government agencies that have migrated IT systems to cloud found agency leadership was essential; projects led by individuals or groups with less commitment to the cloud tended to fail.

Government often makes the mistake of building cloud infrastructure with no clear objectives. Strategies led by a Field of Dreams-style “if you build it, they will come” philosophy are often doomed to fail.

Driving a transition to the cloud that focuses on policy and applications makes the process faster and smoother. Communicating clearer benefits leads to greater staff and public acceptance.

Many Australian government agencies are transitioning to this approach on their cloud journey.