Former PM&C boss Phil Gaetjens’ farewell speech in full

The IPAA ACT valedictory speech of former Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet secretary Philip Gaetjens.

I thank IPAA for hosting this farewell event. I also acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today. I thank the audience for your attendance. I hope my remarks provide you with some insights about how I operated as secretary, as well as some reflections and observations on what I thought helped me do my jobs.

I exited the Australian public service as secretary of the department of the prime minister and cabinet on the 30th of May, three months before the end of my contract. In a complete coincidence, this was exactly four years after my wife, Katherine, who is also in the audience today, retired from teaching after I was set to become Australia’s ambassador to the OCD in Paris in 2018.

That did not happen. And time will prevent me from going into detail, but it was one of a couple of sliding door moments to which I will return. On the 26th of April this year I also privately celebrated the completion of 45 years in public service.

Katherine [Jones] has already briefly summarised my career. I regard it more as a succession of interesting jobs, all of which meant much more to me than a list of jobs on a CV.

After working for 45 years and 35 days, how do I reflect on what I did, how I did it and my achievements? Let me start by saying, I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude knowing I’m leaving a dynamic, resilient, capable, and future-focused APS, that will continue to grow and adapt to tomorrow’s challenges and opportunities.

In all my roles in public service, I’ve always had a sense of purpose and a need to do practical things for the good of Australia. In my tenure as secretary of PM&C and building on all the knowledge and experience gained in my earlier roles, I focused on embedding a culture of one APS. By this, I mean maximising the impact of the APS by exploiting in the true sense of the word, the greater benefits that come from the sector as a whole, rather than the sum of its parts.

Consistent with this, I consider I led significant improvements to the functionality, strength, purpose, and dynamism of the secretary’s board. I thank my former colleagues for collaborating to achieve this.

We changed this modus operandi from passive stewardship to active governance while still respecting the individual responsibilities and accountabilities of secretaries. I also add that as secretaries over the last few years, we did not have much choice but to lift our games. At the end of 2019, the government and the APS were managing the final stages of drought support and then floods and fires occurred.

Black summer bushfires reached their most damaging levels early in 2020, and a long tail of response and recovery activity followed for all these natural disasters. And before the fires were out, the COVID pandemic started. The absolute need for the APS to respond to these complex and compounding events surely contributed to the increased purpose of the secretary’s board and the service.

And it is my view that the December 2019 machinery of government changes also provided a better and more coherent architecture for the APS to serve its purpose. I notice that the new government retains some essential elements in its structure of government. In all these successive and ongoing challenges since 2019, to which you can add rising geopolitical tensions, I believe the APS and its leadership played a critical part in responding to the needs of the government and national interests and the Australian community.

During the pandemic, we saw a rapid reform in action and changes to how the APS worked to support and protect Australians during health and economic crisis. A key contributor to shaping the way the APS worked was the Chief Operating Officers Committee, the COO committee.

I initiated the formation of this group soon after becoming PM&C secretary. And it started with the authority of the secretary’s board early in 2020. I thank Katherine Jones for being the inaugural chair of that committee and getting it off to a flying start.

While one of its first roles was to seek a coherent approach for agencies to adopt in responding to bushfire smoke hazards, it worked all through COVID response to ensure the coordinated decision-making and mobilisation of APS operations occurred to meet the challenges the APS had to address. For example, the COO committee played a key role in implementing the APS surge reserve, putting in place the largest mobilisation of APS staff in living memory.

More than four and a half thousand people were redeployed between APS agencies and between the commonwealth and the states and territories to ensure high priority and urgent work could be undertaken.

I believe the national cabinet was a critical governance mechanism for the prime minister and state and territory leaders to share information, make decisions and coordinate actions. It may not have been perfect, but I firmly believe it brought more harmony and coherence to the COVID response than otherwise achievable.

That national cabinet continues is a positive. From an official’s perspective, national cabinet meant frequent interaction, not only of political leaders but also between me and most state and territory counterparts.

I believe our first secretary group meetings assisted in delivering outcomes and provided greater understanding of each jurisdiction’s perspectives given the spread of COVID was not uniform across the country. As an observation of what helped me chair that group, I believe trust and confidence was established early because I had senior experience at state level and had worked with four of my eight counterparts before I became secretary of PM&C. While the response to COVID was and remains a pervasive focus in Australia and globally, the government and the APS also had to deal with other issues, strategic, tactical, managing for the present as well as preparing for the future.

So, over the last two years, the secretary’s board had its first scenario planning event, undertook multiple strategic deep dive exercises on cross-cutting policy, took a sharper focus on challenging policy issues. This enabled us to analyse and act on emerging policy and delivery issues in new and more collaborative ways.

For example, the board drove improvements and enhancements to the regulation agenda within the APS. The establishment of the regulatory stewardship subcommittee was an internal component of the architecture to support portfolio’s contribution to the government’s deregulation agenda.

I also initiated a regulatory cohort group across the APS. So, regulators, whether they were inside departments or separate agencies, could communicate in a structured way to share lessons and experiences and implement best practice.

To extract the maximum benefit from the agency that secretaries in the APS having their own right in the Westminster system, the secretaries board also implemented an enterprise-wide approach to digital transformation and established the secretary’s digital committee and digital leadership committee to drive progress in these areas. While still early days, I thought this governance mechanism was effective at prioritising the most important decisions on digital and ICT investment and looking at those investments from a whole of APS perspective.

As this matures even further, this will help the APS to focus on achieving better whole of government outcomes. We also made great strides in how we used insights and data to guide operations as one enterprise, including improving the implementation of government initiatives through channels like the policy implementation committee of cabinet.

Following the independent review of the APS, the Thodey report and the government’s response delivering for Australians, the APS reform office at PM&C was established to give strategic oversight to implementation. As a result of the widespread impacts of COVID and the need to reprioritise resources to work related to the pandemic, it was necessary for the secretary’s board to craft an adaptive and iterative reform agenda to respond to those circumstances.

I think there was some unfair criticism about the progress in implementing the government’s response, but rather than me address that, David Thodey has authorised me to make public what he said in an email he sent me in July last year. The full email will be in my written copy of the speech, but I’ll read out the most relevant part.

Will Story, who was running the APS reform unit [is mentioned in the] quote from David:

“Will Story just gave the APS review committee an update on the change initiatives you have implemented. It is encouraging to see the progress you have made and what struck me was the way you have driven change in a way below the radar, you have just done it and made the initiative your own and delivered some really tangible outcomes. Great to see the academy implemented and also progress on digital and processes. So, our congratulations to you as you have been the key driver for improvement, and also managed to bring the APS together in this process.”

As the pandemic evolved and the initial crisis respondent’s response ended the APS commissioner and I brought together secretary level champions to help drive APS reform and ensure initiatives remained aligned to the changing needs of Australians and the external environment.

The commissioner and I also strengthened communication within the entire public service. So, APS staff were more aware of government priorities, emerging issues, and major changes. Before I left the job, I was very pleased by the level of collaboration that I could see happening across the APS, not just amongst agency heads, but at all levels. I hope that continues.

At a personal level, I worked incredibly closely with some of you, but with respect to driving change in the public service, none more so than with the Australian Public Service Commissioner, Peter Woolcott. I urge the deep and productive relationship between the head of PM&C and the public service commissioner is maintained in the pursuit of continuing to build a culture of one APS, a resilient, capable, and flexible workforce, and an APS that is always adapting and learning. My partnership with Peter supported by PM&C and the commission was a really effective model for driving change and included delivering authentic communication that reached all APS staff to build awareness of organisational priorities and changes through open letters and APS 200 events.

I also want to recognise and pay tribute to the great work of the secretary’s talent council and its support by the public service commission. The council which comprises selected secretaries and the commissioner, oversees talent management and development opportunities through a professionally curated, consistent, and rigorous framework for all participants.

There is also a succession element involved, which I am pleased to say has assisted in several recent secretary appointments. The secretary’s board supported by the COO committee and the APSC also developed a suite of improvements to workforce planning and capability across the system to invest in broader APS people and capability.

These included implementing the first APS workforce strategy, establishing the APS Academy, establishing several APS professions to support attraction development and retention of data, digital and other specialist cohorts. Establishing the future of work subcommittees to ensure a systems level approach to addressing capability gaps in a tight labour market.

Before I offer a few reflections and observations about what helped me progress through the APS, I cannot ignore the recent focus on workplace behaviour in Commonwealth parliamentary workplaces and the reports from Stephanie Foster and Kate Jenkins. As someone who worked in parliament house for 14 years, I was deeply saddened by the experiences suffered by some staff as revealed in those reports.

It will be a mammoth change for parliamentary leaders to shift their focus from the rules and procedures of parliamentary practises to improve staff management and welfare issues, but it must be done for the wellbeing and safety of those who work there. I wish all concerned, especially those with leadership and decision-making roles, the best in implementing practical and durable solutions that can restore the pride and dignity of that unique and honourable place.

Now, let me finish with some themes, lessons and a couple of anecdotes to give you some insights that may be useful for you to advance in the APS and help you become a secretary if that is your ambition.

Allow some time to develop a deep knowledge in an area before broadening. In my case, after a graduate year and excluding the year, I was a senate PLO, I stayed in the microeconomic reform area for around 18 years. I worked on a succession of interesting issues, many in commonwealth state groupings when the policy paradigm was decreasing the footprint of governments across Australia.

This involved a real focus on competition, competitive neutrality, deregulation, efficiency, and service delivery to meet customer needs. Understand the difference between signal and noise and focus on signal. Be disciplined and focus on the objectives, demands and delivery of your job and avoid distractions. A pattern of delivery of outcomes will be an asset in any future job selection process.

Choose interesting jobs that suit your capabilities or to which you can adapt and extend your capabilities. Don’t just chase the dollars. The further you rise on a fragile base, the harder you will fall. Be self-aware and curious and get help to address development areas. I noticed this especially when I became New South Wales Treasury Secretary, and I needed to better understand and demonstrate leadership and influence to play my part in achieving necessary cultural change across the New South Wales public sector.

While the norms of APS culture and my experiences in it were a solid foundation, I supplemented that with personal coaching and arranged coaching across the New South Wales Treasury executive. I cannot emphasise enough the need to change the mix of capabilities and move from subject matter expertise to strategic leadership and management skills when you move up the leadership levels.

And to the greatest extent possible adopt a systems approach to embed clarity, coherence, and consistency. One of my first lessons was, do not lead as an individual to the exclusion of ideas and input from others. Lead to draw out the views of your executive teams and empower them to develop solutions.

Thank you, Genevieve Vince, who was my coach while at New South Wales Treasury and my more recent coaches and all the executive teams I have worked with for their contribution in bringing the best out of me. Focus on receiving as well as transmitting. An extension of this is if your chair meetings is to ensure all attendees get the chance to contribute. Do not let a foghorn dominate an agenda or distract from it.

Stretch yourself up or sideways, even if it takes you out of your comfort zone. There will come times when opportunities arise that you might think is just out of your reach, or you may want to move to get out of a rut, for a better word.

In the first case, think of your reaction if you thought you were objectively better than the successful applicant, and you didn’t even apply. In the second case, think of the opportunity cost of staying in a rut when you could be doing something else that both interests you and is potentially CV positive.

In my case, I chose to do something different in a lateral way a couple of times, as the Senate PLO and the APEC Policy Support Unit would be a couple of examples. And also took a couple of large gulps and went for something big and demanding as chief of staff to Treasurer Costello and applying for the New South Wales treasury secretary position.

Both of those turned out okay. Take on or be involved in at least one high-profile complex and lengthy policy or service delivery implementation process.

As A-G’s Department secretary Katherine [Jones] mentioned, mine was the new tax system package of reforms with the GST as its centrepiece. For around three years, I was in charge of an implementation team that built 24/7 with every imaginable claim about what the GST would do either in correspondence, Senate committee submissions, reports and any and every other means of communication. Content covered the field from substantive issues to complete bullshit if I say so myself. GSTs come in; the sun still shines.

Anyway, three years of my life, but it was dealing with mega issues like that, that really tests capability, perseverance, resilience, and managing and coordinating complex issues in impossible timeframes.

Earlier in this address, I referred to a couple of sliding door moments. Let me expand. The first only became apparent well after a disappointment. In 2010 when I was running the APEC Policy Support Unit in Singapore, the position of secretary of the South Australian treasury and finance department was advertised. I had worked there in the mid-1990s and applied.

I was interviewed and after that was then flown from Singapore to Adelaide to meet South Australia’s then-treasurer. The meeting went well I thought, but I was later advised I was unsuccessful. In a telephone call, I vividly remembered because I was at Tokyo’s Disneyland with my wife and son between meetings in Japan’s APEC host year.

Many years later, and after four years in the role of New South Wales treasury secretary, I found out from two sources that I had been the top-ranked applicant in the merit selection process for that job in South Australia. I was ruled out on a political basis.

I do not mention this to quibble with the outcome. I do so only to say that if I had been successful then in 2010, I doubt I would’ve applied for the job in New South Wales in 2011, and my career path from that time would most likely have been completely different.

In other words, opportunities still knock after adversity. And my involvement in the selection process in South Australia helped me prepare for and navigate the interview process in New South Wales.

The second sliding door moment was immediately apparent in 2018, when the opportunity arose after I’d been nominated as OECD ambassador, but before I left to take up the job. I put my name forward for the role of the secretary of the commonwealth’s treasury. And there was the choice between going to that, doing that, or going to Paris.

For me, once the treasury secretary opportunity arose, there was no longer a choice. If that opportunity had occurred after I had started in Paris, I doubt I would’ve put my name forward, and again, my career path from then would undoubtedly have been different.

A couple of last points. Implicit in my earlier comments is that there are times and opportunities when you need to determine whether you are making a job or career decision about a journey or a destination. In different circumstances, either could be correct, but you need to decide and make considered judgements about the trade-offs, including between immediate or deferred satisfaction and income.

I would also observe that it gets more and more lonely as you rise through the ranks, and pressure relief options become more limited. I would urge you to have some trusted and absolutely confidential mechanism to share frustrations and talk through options.

My succession of interesting jobs was a blast. Challenges abounded and there were highs and lows, but that is to be expected as you transition from job to job and advance to more demanding roles. And I kept discovering I rise to challenges.

I had the help of others in a personal capacity to develop my potential and capabilities and had the help of colleagues in achieving results. Very few things in the public service are the result of individual effort and I acknowledge the contributions of everyone who helped me succeed throughout my working life. I am proud of what I did, what I achieved and how I did it.

Now I start a different phase of my life and at the right times, I’m sure that will include some other different and interesting things to keep my body and mind active.

My last words for this speech are: I always have been and will continue to be proud to have been a public servant. Thank you.