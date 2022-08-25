NSW local government spot check as council demerged

The NSW government has announced an audit to “spot check” the disclosures of interests of local government councillors and council staff.

Checks will occur randomly after September 30, with staff having more than two months to ensure their information is accurate and complete, according to NSW minister for local government Wendy Tuckerman.

“Our 128 local councils manage $178 billion in assets and spend more than $12 billion each year on providing infrastructure, facilities and services to local communities across the state,” Tuckerman said in a media release.

“It’s a huge responsibility and residents should be able to trust the people they’ve elected to council, along with council staff, are being honest and transparent about any interests they may have.”

Those required to submit a return of interests include general managers, senior staff, and staff who may have a conflict of interest in the exercise of their role.

Interests that must be disclosed, according to the government, include property, income sources, gifts, and contributions to travel.

The news arrives as Tuckerman announced on Wednesday that she will demerge the Cootamundra-Gundagai regional council, located close to the ACT.

The minister said it was a “complex decision”, following a report by the Local Government Boundaries Commission.

“There are countless examples across the state of amalgamated councils performing strongly by lowering costs and delivering better infrastructure and services for residents.

“It’s disappointing that Cootamundra-Gundagai has not been able to achieve this outcome,” the minister said.

The merger occurred back in 2016 and was criticised by members of the local community.

Back then, former Gundagai mayor Abb McAlister lodged an unsuccessful injunction to prevent the merger, as reported in The Daily Advertiser.

The controversial decision to merge several local government councils was from former NSW premier Mike Baird, and was met with accusations of gerrymandering from Labor.

