Senior public servants to be scrutinised in robodebt royal commission

Prime minister Anthony Albanese today announced the terms of the promised royal commission into the robodebt scandal of the previous government.

At a press conference on Thursday morning, Albanese said he was committed to putting the “human” back into “human services” as part of his election commitments.

“The royal commission will examine the establishment of the scheme, who was responsible for why it was necessary, how concerns were handled, how the scheme was financing the government and measures to prevent this from ever happening again,” the prime minister said.

Former chief justice of the Queensland Supreme Court Catherine Holmes has been appointed the royal commissioner. Holmes led the 2011 Queensland flood inquiry.

Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten commented the responsibility of the scandal rests both with the ministers responsible and senior public servants.

“Until we have these answers, we’ll never be able to have full restitution for the victims, nor can we guarantee that it can never happen again,” Shorten said.

Shorten added practices at Services Australia have been changed since the Albanese government came to power, with further reform not off the table.

“We’ve stopped a lot of the processes that the previous government had,” Shorten said, “But we’re going to continue reforming debt-collection systems because I don’t see why we should be using debt collectors to chase, you know, citizens before we’ve even explained to people why they might owe a debt.”

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus described the terms of reference for the commission as broad, with the power to call witnesses, produce documents, and make recommendations “where appropriate”.

The full Letters Patent have been published on the royal commission’s website.

The royal commission has been allocated $30 million, with the deadline for the final report set for 18 April 2023.

It will be based in Brisbane, with more details to be released in the coming weeks.

The role of public servants in the robodebt scheme were previously commented upon by Federal Court judge Bernard Murphy in a $1.8 billion settlement to those wrongly issued Centrelink debts last year, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

“The proceeding has exposed a shameful chapter in the administration of the commonwealth social security system and a massive failure of public administration,” Murphy said at the time in his findings.

Back in 2017, the ATO sought to distance itself from the scandal, telling a Senate Community Affairs Committee “debt doesn’t magically appear”.