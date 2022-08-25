Bureaucrats mull over how to make a modern, more agile APS

An independent review mapping ways to reduce hierarchy in the Australian Public Service and adopt more agile ways for government employees to work has landed, signalling the path ahead for the APS reform agenda.

The Hierarchy and Classification Review was made public on Friday. Led by panel members Dr Heather Smith, Kathryn Fagg and Finn Pratt, the report includes a series of recommendations to guide the future of the federal bureaucracy.

According to Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) boss Peter Woolcott, work to future-proof the APS and make the bureaucracy a more effective, attractive workplace was already underway.

The overarching goal was to address the inflexibility in APS work, which came with unnecessary hierarchy or excessive layers of management and approval, he said.

“I strongly support the aspiration to modernise the way we operate in the APS, to better position ourselves to meet future challenges and provide more rewarding careers for our people,” Woolcott said in a statement.

“As we rise to the opportunities ahead, our APS culture must continue to evolve — to better value people for their contribution regardless of rank, to actively grow great leaders, and to embrace flexible and modern ways of working.”

The commissioner said the APSC would focus first on strengthening culture and capability. Following a wider consultation with staff and other stakeholders slated for November 2022, the commission will then consider how and when to approach the “bold” and “complex” proposal for classification reform.

“The panel makes a good case for its ambitious proposals around classification reform, but the timing and viability of such complex reform needs to be carefully weighed. We are not looking to make changes to classifications at this stage,” Woolcott said.

“Any decision to proceed with classification reform in the future would need to be looked at further in consultation with staff, stakeholders and as part of the government’s reform agenda.”

But the findings of this latest APS review offer a bold roadmap for some of the more major reform efforts that will be needed. It will also require political will and money to achieve.

Arguably, and as detailed in the 2019 Thodey Review — for which some of Australia’s now most powerful public servants like Gordon de Brouwer and Glyn Davis had direct involvement in writing — major APS reform cannot be ignored for too long if the government is serious about equipping the workforce to deal with the foreseeable complexities of the future.

Among these future challenges include wicked challenges identified by the CSIRO in its recent ‘Our Future World’ report. The national science agency identified climate change; becoming a ‘leaner cleaner and greener’ society; escalating health imperatives; geopolitical shifts; seizing digital opportunities; the ‘explosion’ of AI and autonomous innovation; and diminished citizen trust in governments and institutions as some of the megatrends the government — and by extension the public service — will need to content with in coming years.

The Hierarchy and Classification Review was initiated last year. A central recommendation for APS reform advanced by the panel was capability uplift for EL2 employees, comprising more than 13,300 employees of the total workforce.

The ATO, Defence and Services Australia employ the lion’s share of EL2s with 1753, 1737, and 1,005 public servants at that level on their books.

The commissioner said work to co-design development training for manager-level public servants was already being considered by its APS Academy, and would play a key role in attracting and retaining employees in a competitive market for talent.

“The expectations placed on APS managers continue to change and evolve, as we respond to changing technology and more flexible ways of working. So too we need to evolve our approach to growing and supporting managers as they adapt to new ways of working,” Woolcott said, also underscoring the need to nurture the skills and training support available to public servants with specialist expertise.

“This will be an important focus for the Academy over coming months,” he said.

Initially, the APSC plans to respond to the review findings by encouraging wider agency uptake of optimal management structures — a guidance that was first introduced to the APS in 2014 — as well as exploring how to accommodate different ways of working.

A survey conducted by the commission in July 2015 over July 2016 found the average number of organisational layers in place for federal departments and agencies was 5.3 layers.

“My priority is updating our guidance on optimal management structures. This will go a long way to deliver the aims of the review while allowing agencies to adjust their structures flexibly over time,” Woolcott said.

The commissioner also observed it was an exciting time of change for the APS and that he looked forward to working with the new Labor government to drive positive change for Australians.

“I thank the independent review panel and all those who contributed to their work, including through the public consultation process,” he said.

